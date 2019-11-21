Hans Rudolph Exhibits Latest Range of Oro-Nasal Masks at MEDICA 2019

Hans Rudolph, Inc. (Shawnee, KS, USA) exhibited its latest range of oro-nasal masks at this year’s MEDICA, the world's largest medical trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.. More than 5,000 exhibitors from 70 countries presented their newest products and ideas at the MEDICA 2019 Trade Fair held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 18-21st November. The event also drew more than 120,000 trade visitors from over 170 countries.Hans Rudolph designs and manufactures respiratory valves and other respiratory products. Its products include breathing valves, non-diffusing gas bags, nose clips, mouthpieces, respiratory control circuit valves both manual and automatic, valve controllers, flow resistance standards, pneumotachometers, exercise and stress test breathing masks and valves, oro-nasal CPAP/BILEVEL/NIV masks, Metro Seals, volume calibration syringes, research pneumotach systems, pneumotach amplifiers, and lung simulators. The company’s new products include silicone rubber mouthpieces, DLCO simulator, flow/volume simulator, oro-nasal CPAP/BILEVEL/NIV masks single patient use & reusable, disposable nose clips & single patient use Metro Seal - NG tube seals for oro-nasal masks.At MEDICA 2019, Hans Rudolph exhibited its 7900 Series Silicone oro-(mouth) mask with two-way non-rebreathing valve and headgear. Its applications include stress/exercise testing, pulmonary function studies and metabolic measurements. Available in five mask sizes and three valve size combinations, the 7900 Series Silicone oro-(mouth) mask offers cold chemical high level disinfection for reusability.Hans Rudolph also showcased its latest 7400 Series Silicone Vmask oro-nasal mask which is molded of translucent blue silicone rubber. Its anatomically-shaped design aids in a leak-free comfortable fit. Available in five sizes with standard and quick-release headgear, Hans Rudolph designs and manufactures custom mask adapters to match any component or flow meter, along with two-way non-rebreathing valves.Among the latest face piece designs exhibited by Hans Rudolph at MEDICA 2019 was its 7450 Series Silicone V2 oro-nasal mask which is molded of translucent blue silicone rubber. It features an anatomically-shaped design for a leak-free comfortable fit and a new five strap adjustable headgear design. Available in five sizes with standard and quick-release headgear, Hans Rudolph designs and manufactures custom mask adapters to match any component or flow meter, along with two-way non-rebreathing valves.