Samsung Medison Exhibits New HERA I10 Combination Ultrasound System

Samsung Medison (Seoul, South Korea) exhibited its Hera I10 ultrasound system with a first-of-a-kind integrated ultrasound-exam chair design at the MEDICA 2019 Trade Fair held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 18-21st November. The MEDICA is the world's largest medical trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.Samsung Medison manufactures diagnostic ultrasound systems that integrate IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies for efficient and confident diagnosis. At MEDICA 2019, Samsung exhibited Medison Hera I10 with a first-of-a-kind design, integrating an ultrasound system with an exam chair. The Hera I10 is the latest addition to the Samsung Hera family of Premium Women’s Health ultrasound systems. Through its integrated ultrasound exam chair, ergonomics, and technology, the Hera I10 aims to improve the ultrasound experience, clinical confidence and ultimately, patient care. The revolutionary design of the Hera I10 aims to increase comfort and safety, resulting in a smoother and more relaxing ultrasound exam for both the clinician and patient.The integrated, motorized chair enables clinicians to help patients safely and comfortably move into the optimal position to capture the images needed to provide a confident diagnosis. Users can adjust the chair from 18.9 inches in the start position to a maximum height of 38.6 inches, eliminating the need for patients to maneuver uncomfortably onto a traditional exam table. The exam chair is designed to withstand up to 440 pounds, enabling it to withstand long-term use.Hera I10’s new design has an extremely wide range of motion allowing the system to adapt to the unique scanning position of each user creating an optimized scanning environment to help reduce pain and strain while scanning. Its floating console allows technicians to position the system where they need it, enabling all-day scanning comfort. Its transducer station and cable support arm support the majority of the transducer cable’s weight to reduce force on the scanning wrist by 70%. The motorized, adjustable exam chair helps clinicians safely assist patients on and off of the exam table as well as into a reclined position for their ultrasound exam, helping reduce associated risk of injury while performing this common task.As the newest addition to the Hera platform, the Hera I10 incorporates Samsung’s Crystal Architecture to enable exquisite image clarity and advanced technology for confident diagnosis. It features various technologies such as ShadowHDR that helps suppress shadows caused by fetal limbs or bone to reveal details otherwise obscured; LumiFlow that provides dimensional visualization of blood flow that aids in quickly understanding vessel boundaries, and may provide additional spatial comprehension when documenting fetal and maternal hemodynamics; and MV-Flow that provides detailed visualization of microvascular perfusion into tissues and organs, helping to easily visualize fetal lung perfusion, ductus venosus, MCA, and adnexal low-flow hemodynamics.