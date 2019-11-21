We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Healcerion Exhibits SONON Wireless Handheld Ultrasound at MEDICA 2019

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2019
Image: HC300L - SONON Linear Ultrasound Imaging System (Photo courtesy of Healcerion, Inc.)
Healcerion, Inc. (Seoul, Korea) exhibited its SONON range of wireless handheld ultrasound scanners at the MEDICA 2019 International Trade Fair on November 18-21 in Düsseldorf, Germany. MEDICA is the world's largest annual medical technology trade fair and provides the medical device industry with a central market for innovative products and systems that result in an important contribution to the efficiency and quality of patient care. The combination of product shows with international congresses, forums, as well as expert workshops, and the exchange of professional views make MEDICA a meeting point for international professionals from various fields in the medical sector.

Healcerion offers a mobile-based ultrasound system that is specifically designed to provide physicians and patients with flexibility and portability. Its SONON ultrasound scanners include the SONON 300L and SONON 300C. SONON ultrasound scanners feature a compact design that fits right in the hand and easily in the pocket. At just over 300g SONON’s portability allows the user to scan everywhere on the go. SONON ultrasound scanners have no cords or wires, making them easy to carry and connect to iOS and Android devices. By supporting DICOM, SONON ultrasound scanners are designed to store, manage and transfer images securely through PACS server. SONON offers one of the longest scanning times among handheld ultrasound devices, providing up to three hours of continuous scanning with up to 12 hours of stand-by mode. The SONON 300L wireless handheld ultrasound is ideal for applications in thyroid, carotid, breast, MSK, vascular, superficial and lung. On the other hand, the SONON 300C wireless handheld ultrasound finds applications in abdominal, bladder, FAST, early OB, late OB and gynecology.

