DTR Medical Exhibits Range of Sterile Single-Use Instruments at MEDICA 2019

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2021
Image: Biopsy Punch (Photo courtesy of DTR Medical)
DTR Medical (Swansea, UK) at the MEDICA 2019 Trade Fair held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 18-21st November. The MEDICA is the world's largest medical trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

DTR Medical manufactures its own DTR Medical branded single-use surgical instruments and also provides cleanroom contract manufacturing services for a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

At MEDICA 2019, DTR Medical displayed a wide range of innovations from its portfolio, including the latest generation cervical rotating Biopsy Punch featuring a new top jaw that is now stronger than titanium and 4 times stronger than the previous jaw. The new top jaw also ensures a sharp, clean cut reducing cervical trauma and patient discomfort. DTR Medical’s Biopsy Punch allows a biopsy to be taken from a hardened cervix and its low profile jaw provides better access to the transformation zone when it migrates into the endocervical canal. Its 360° rotation enables enhanced positioning and patient interaction while its single-use eliminates cross contamination, inadequate samples & repeat procedures.

Within its smaller Ear Specula options, DTR Medical showcased its single-use Crocodile Fine Jaw Micro Forceps that avoids costly repairs to damaged or worn jaws. It has a precise jaw action and eliminates the risk of contamination from occluded surfaces. Other ENT/Maxillofacial products presented by DTR Medical at the event included the Negus One Hole aspirating dissector for reduced suction in procedures and optimum blade sharpness for precision work; Rosen Needle Fine that is constructed to create a clean incision in the ear drum during more precise procedures such as Tympanoplasty; and Clearway Suction Handle for foreign body removal that removes difficult foreign objects from ear and nose, making it ideal for the A&E/ER and MIU.

This year at MEDICA 2019, DTR Medical also presented its improved Ophthalmic range, including a variety of new lines designed to suit surgical requirements such as Colibri Forceps with semi-sharp, fine tips to ease grasping and holding the Corneal and Scleral Flap and can fit within incisions as narrow as 1.8mm wide; Capsulorhexis Fine Forceps with a curved shaft for greater flexibility; and the Barraquer Needle Holder featuring a non-locking handle with fine jaw for precision work and allowing for greater control and easy rotation with just the fingers.

Related Links:
DTR Medical


