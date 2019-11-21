Medtronic Displays Patient Monitoring Systems at MEDICA 2019

Medtronic plc (Fridley, MN, USA) displayed its patient monitoring systems at the MEDICA 2019 International Trade Fair on November 18-21 in Düsseldorf, Germany. MEDICA is the world's largest medical trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. More than 5,000 exhibitors from 70 countries presented their newest products and ideas at MEDICA 2019 which drew 120,000 trade visitors from over 170 countries.Medtronic is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. At MEDICA 2019, Medtronic displayed its patient monitoring systems, including the Emprint SX ablation platform with Thermosphere technology, a cutting-edge, integrated surgical navigation and ablation platform that reduces procedural complexity and improves the targeting accuracy of soft tissue ablation. The Emprint SX’s navigation software improves successful antenna placement versus standard ultrasound guidance upon first attempt. Its advanced 3-D tracking shows the position of the Emprint SX ablation antenna and ultrasound transducer relative to the surgeon’s perspective in real-time.Medtronic also displayed the Emprint ablation system with Thermosphere technology that can be used for ablation in other soft tissue within the body. The Thermosphere technology provides clinicians with three kinds of spatial energy control — thermal, field and wavelength. This maintains a predictable, spherical ablation zone throughout a procedure, and brings new confidence to the ablation of liver tumors.Among other patient monitoring systems displayed by Medtronic at this year’s MEDICA was the Cardioblate 68000 generator which is easy to set up and use. Its advanced dose-response algorithm customizes energy delivery based on tissue impedance to achieve reliable, reproducible transmurality, ensuring transmural lesions that consistently result in conduction block. It features touch screen operation for adjusting ablation parameters, while audible tones and touch screen messages notify user of ablation status, transmurality, and other critical information.