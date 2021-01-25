We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jan 2021
Image: The WaveWriter Alpha SCS IPGs for chronic pain management (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

A portfolio of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) implantable pulse generators (IPGs) can provide rapid relief to patients suffering from chronic pain.

The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) WaveWriter Alpha and WaveWriter Alpha Prime SCS systems include four Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable and non-rechargeable IPGs to aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, and intractable low back and leg pain. Paresthesia-free pain relief is provided via innovative sub-perception therapy (FAST), which engages the surround inhibition mechanism to produce rapid and robust pain relief.

The full-body 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) conditional WaveWriter Alpha SCS systems are supported by the Cognita Solutions (Milton Keynes, United Kingdom) suite of digital tools that aid patients and physicians address common challenges in pain management, including raising awareness about drug-free pain management options, helping patients find local physicians, and helping physicians sustain functional outcomes for patients over the long-term.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we embark on the next era of personalization with the WaveWriter Alpha SCS Systems,” said Maulik Nanavaty, senior vice president and president of neuromodulation at Boston Scientific. “Combined with our family of innovative and proven solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, including the Vertiflex Procedure and radiofrequency ablation, we are helping physicians provide treatments that span the continuum of care so patients can find access to the medical support they need to live better lives.”

SCS electrical pulses are intended to mask or interrupt pain signals as they travel to the brain, thus reducing painful sensations. Traditional SCS uses equally spaced electrical pulses to replace pain with a tingling sensation called paresthesia. For some patients, the stimulation sensation can fluctuate and paresthesia may become uncomfortable. For others, traditional stimulation does not effectively relieve their pain.

