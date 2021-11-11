Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing

A cordless handheld device specifically designed for blood glucose monitoring uses vibrations to eliminate the pain of finger pricking.The Bing Innovations (Boca Raton, FL, USA) DigiVibe device uses vibration technology to block pain signals reaching the brain (applying gate control theory), helping to make the diabetic’s blood glucose testing process more tolerable for both children and adults. The easy to use, portable device adheres to any flat surface for hands-free use. Powered by just one AA lithium battery, the small yet strong motor is designed to last for approximately three years, or roughly 450 finger sticks for a single user.The DigiVibe stand attaches securely to any flat surface for quick, efficient, and accurate one handed finger sticking. The user merely turns it on, and then places the finger underneath the DigiVibe tip for 12 seconds before pricking it. The DigiVibe starter kit includes a sleek carrying case containing one DigiVibe device and battery, stand and tip, lancing device, and five 30-gauge lancets. There is also enough space for regular test strips and a glucose testing device. One-time use disposable tips and lancing devices are also available for medical practitioners.“Pain and finger soreness are among the top reasons diabetics sometimes skip blood glucose testing, which is not only dangerous, but makes it quite difficult for them to effectively manage diabetes,” said endocrinologist Marcelo Bendix, MD, medical advisor to DigiVibe. “DigiVibe is truly a game changer; it will allow patients to stay on top of their glucose testing and no longer fear the dreaded finger-prick they have to endure in the doctor's office and at home.”The gate control theory of pain contends that non-painful inputs can override and reduce painful sensations, by “shutting down” the final common pathway to the brain. The excitement of nerves that transmit cold and vibration senses overcomes pain signals, just as running a burn under cold water stops the sharp pain. The theory, proposed in 1965 by Ronald Melzack and Patrick Wall, offers a physiological explanation for the previously observed effect of distraction on pain perception.