We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
13 Nov 2021 - 15 Nov 2021
Medical Fair China 2021
15 Nov 2021 - 18 Nov 2021
Medica 2021
20 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
ASUS 2021 – 4th Congress of the Asian Surgical Ultrasound Society

Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: The DigiVibe device (Photo courtesy of Bing Innovations)
Image: The DigiVibe device (Photo courtesy of Bing Innovations)
A cordless handheld device specifically designed for blood glucose monitoring uses vibrations to eliminate the pain of finger pricking.

The Bing Innovations (Boca Raton, FL, USA) DigiVibe device uses vibration technology to block pain signals reaching the brain (applying gate control theory), helping to make the diabetic’s blood glucose testing process more tolerable for both children and adults. The easy to use, portable device adheres to any flat surface for hands-free use. Powered by just one AA lithium battery, the small yet strong motor is designed to last for approximately three years, or roughly 450 finger sticks for a single user.

The DigiVibe stand attaches securely to any flat surface for quick, efficient, and accurate one handed finger sticking. The user merely turns it on, and then places the finger underneath the DigiVibe tip for 12 seconds before pricking it. The DigiVibe starter kit includes a sleek carrying case containing one DigiVibe device and battery, stand and tip, lancing device, and five 30-gauge lancets. There is also enough space for regular test strips and a glucose testing device. One-time use disposable tips and lancing devices are also available for medical practitioners.

“Pain and finger soreness are among the top reasons diabetics sometimes skip blood glucose testing, which is not only dangerous, but makes it quite difficult for them to effectively manage diabetes,” said endocrinologist Marcelo Bendix, MD, medical advisor to DigiVibe. “DigiVibe is truly a game changer; it will allow patients to stay on top of their glucose testing and no longer fear the dreaded finger-prick they have to endure in the doctor's office and at home.”

The gate control theory of pain contends that non-painful inputs can override and reduce painful sensations, by “shutting down” the final common pathway to the brain. The excitement of nerves that transmit cold and vibration senses overcomes pain signals, just as running a burn under cold water stops the sharp pain. The theory, proposed in 1965 by Ronald Melzack and Patrick Wall, offers a physiological explanation for the previously observed effect of distraction on pain perception.

Related Links:
Bing Innovations


Print article
NUVO

Latest Patient Care News

Clear Image Devices

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome
Noninvasive Magnetic Brain Stimulation Therapy Brings Rapid Remission to 80% of ...
Guided Coagulation System Treats Persistent AF
Image: The rewarming period following HIE cooling can cause seizures (Photo courtesy of Thermakid)

Oxygen-Deprived Newborn Rewarming May Trigger Seizures

Newborns whom undergo cooling therapy to protect them from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) are at an elevated risk of seizures and brain damage during the rewarming period, according to a new study.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Custom Clavicle Fixation Plates Optimize Fracture Healing
Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
Smart Knee Implant Enables Remote Patient Monitoring
Image: The new AlloMend extra-large ADM (Photo courtesy of AlloSource)

XL Dermal Graft Matrix Supports Reconstructive Surgery

A new acellular dermal matrix (ADM) with a large footprint aids demanding soft tissue applications in plastic and reconstructive surgery. The AlloSource (Centennial, CO, USA) AlloMend Extra-Large (XL)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Image: Experts concur that PET/CT in pregnant women can be performed if necessary (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists

A recent poll reveals a majority of nuclear medicine physicians would consider positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanning in pregnant women, when warranted. Researchers at the... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Philips Acquires Medical Technology Company Cardiologs to Expand Cardiac Diagnostics...
Leading Industry Speakers Lined-Up for 44th IHF World Hospital Congress
Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Almost USD 38 Billion by 2028 Due to ...
Image: First day at 44th World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of The International Hospital Federation)

44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for Four-Day Event

The 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) organized by the International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, a year later than originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE