We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Agfa Radiology

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Dec 2021 - 19 Dec 2021
EuroAnaesthesia 2021 – European Society of Anaesthesiology
16 Jan 2022 - 19 Jan 2022
ISET 2022 – International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022

Patient Feedback App Supports Pain Management Process

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Dec 2021
Print article
Image: The PainBlock Pro patient dashboard (Photo courtesy of Avanos Medical)
Image: The PainBlock Pro patient dashboard (Photo courtesy of Avanos Medical)
A new data collection and engagement platform allows healthcare providers to track patients' recovery for up to 10 days post-surgery.

The Avanos Medical (Alpharetta, GA, USA) PainBlock Pro is an message-based app that tracks patient progress by collecting patient reported outcomes (PROs) through quick daily surveys before surgery, after surgery, and up to completion of the pain management therapy. For patients, PainBlock Pro helps them return to normal living faster by providing access to educational resources and frequently asked questions; connecting directly to the healthcare team; and sending daily surveys so they can monitor recovery.

For the healthcare team, it provides real-time tracking of progress during recovery, with automatic escalation of concerning responses, all easily visualized to staff on the patient dashboard, accessible via a secure portal. The data extracted from the surveys also helps providers create personalized pain management plans, based on a number of key factors, including the patient's perceived level of pain, reported opioid consumption, and overall satisfaction.

“Gathering real-time patient feedback is an important first step in getting patients back to the things that matter,” said Bill Haydon, senior vice president and general manager of the Avanos Medical Pain franchise. “The PainBlock Pro app allows healthcare providers to interact with their patients with easy-to-use technology that provides critical insight into the recovery process.”

The World Health Organization (WHO; Geneva, Switzerland) Analgesic Ladder is the best-known method for approaching pain relief. It provides a strategy for titrating analgesia, starting with simple analgesics (paracetamol or NSAIDs), working up to weak opiates (such as codeine or tramadol); if still inadequate, morphine or other strong opiates are prescribed, often via patient-controlled analgesia pumps. As patients recover, it is important to wean down the analgesia to a simpler regime.

Related Links:
Avanos Medical


Print article
Radcal

Latest Patient Care News

Clear Image Devices

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Morning Exposure to Red Light Improves Declining Vision
Novel Extracorporeal Oxygenation System Could Become First Respiratory Device to...
Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure
Image: The OsteoProbe handheld bone measurement tool (Photo courtesy of Active Life Scientific)

Microindentation Device Measures Bone Health

A novel testing tool physically interacts with bone tissue at the microscopic level, quantifying bone health using a measurable score. The Active Life Scientific (ALSI; Santa Barbara, CA, USA) OsteoProbe... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Spinal Fixation System Increases Intraoperative Flexibility
AI Algorithm with Single-Lead EKG Predicts Long-Term Patient Survival After Cardiac...
Power Tools Portfolio Supports Small Bone Procedures
Image: The KLARO in vivo lighting device (Photo courtesy of Vivo Surgical)

Versatile Surgical Floodlight Illuminates Deep Cavities

A new LED system provides optimal illumination in deep, narrow surgical cavities, especially those at difficult angles where lighting was previously inadequate. The Vivo Surgical (Singapore) KLARO in... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Image: Midwifery proves equal physician-guided births in low-risk pregnancies (Photo courtesy of Images)

Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones

A new study shows that for vaginal births with a low risk of complications, midwifery outcomes are equal to those of physician-guided births. Researchers at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to...
Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
Illustration

Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader

Baxter International, Inc. (Deerfield, IL, USA) has completed its acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Chicago, IL, USA), making Hillrom officially a part of Baxter, now a ~USD 15 billion medtech leader... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE