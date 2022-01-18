Health Monitor Smartwatch Shares Vital Signs Online

2

A new smartwatch enables users to share their health data and send medical alerts and emergency messages to family and caregivers.The AnyCARE (Irvine, CA, USA) TAP2 Health Watch measures body temperature, blood oxygen (SpO), heart rate, heart rate variability, and activities and sleep status. Health data is shared between the TAP2 Health Watch and the free AnyCARE app installed on a smartphone, which allows continuous tracking of progress and trends. Glucose and blood pressure (BP) measurements can be added manually.The company also offers two subscription services:• AnyCARE Family Connect with Family Mode subscription enables the user to send medical alerts and emergency help messages to their family and caregivers, as well as share health data. When needed, such as following a fall and unable to reach for the phone, a Help SOS Alert can be sent to all family, friends, and neighbors who have the AnyCARE Help Connect app on their phone. The subscription cost USD 4.99 a month, with no charge to other users connected to the AnyCARE Help Connect app.• AnyCARE Family Connect service, a plan that allows for the sharing of all health information with others. Alert messages in case of a high heart rate or temperature, as well as Help SOS alerts, can be shared with family and friends through the AnyCARE Family Connect App. The AnyCARE Family Connect app with Family Mode subscription is USD 4.99 per month to the user and to each family member, friend, or caregiver receiving health information and alerts.“As most seniors want to remain in their homes for as long as possible, there is a need for low-cost senior care solutions to support their independent living. The longer people can remain mobile and care for themselves, the lower the costs for long-term care to families and society,” said Soon B Shin, co-founder of AnyCARE. “The purpose of the AnyCARE telehealth solutions is to encourage seniors to take a daily walk, pay attention to their vital parameters for early detection of potential health problems, and provide an emergency help connection in case of need.”According to the World Health Organization (WHO; Geneva, Switzerland), an elderly person is seen to every 11 seconds in an emergency room after a fall, and up to 30% of people over 65 and 50% of those over 80 fall at least once a year. The result of a majority of these falls is a hip fracture, with about 60,000 elderly people dying every year as a result of falls.