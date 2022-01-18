We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).
16 Feb 2022 - 20 Feb 2022
28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)

Health Monitor Smartwatch Shares Vital Signs Online

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Jan 2022
Print article
Image: The TAP2 Health Watch (Photo courtesy of AnyCARE)
Image: The TAP2 Health Watch (Photo courtesy of AnyCARE)
A new smartwatch enables users to share their health data and send medical alerts and emergency messages to family and caregivers.

The AnyCARE (Irvine, CA, USA) TAP2 Health Watch measures body temperature, blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, heart rate variability, and activities and sleep status. Health data is shared between the TAP2 Health Watch and the free AnyCARE app installed on a smartphone, which allows continuous tracking of progress and trends. Glucose and blood pressure (BP) measurements can be added manually.

The company also offers two subscription services:
• AnyCARE Family Connect with Family Mode subscription enables the user to send medical alerts and emergency help messages to their family and caregivers, as well as share health data. When needed, such as following a fall and unable to reach for the phone, a Help SOS Alert can be sent to all family, friends, and neighbors who have the AnyCARE Help Connect app on their phone. The subscription cost USD 4.99 a month, with no charge to other users connected to the AnyCARE Help Connect app.
• AnyCARE Family Connect service, a plan that allows for the sharing of all health information with others. Alert messages in case of a high heart rate or temperature, as well as Help SOS alerts, can be shared with family and friends through the AnyCARE Family Connect App. The AnyCARE Family Connect app with Family Mode subscription is USD 4.99 per month to the user and to each family member, friend, or caregiver receiving health information and alerts.

“As most seniors want to remain in their homes for as long as possible, there is a need for low-cost senior care solutions to support their independent living. The longer people can remain mobile and care for themselves, the lower the costs for long-term care to families and society,” said Soon B Shin, co-founder of AnyCARE. “The purpose of the AnyCARE telehealth solutions is to encourage seniors to take a daily walk, pay attention to their vital parameters for early detection of potential health problems, and provide an emergency help connection in case of need.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO; Geneva, Switzerland), an elderly person is seen to every 11 seconds in an emergency room after a fall, and up to 30% of people over 65 and 50% of those over 80 fall at least once a year. The result of a majority of these falls is a hip fracture, with about 60,000 elderly people dying every year as a result of falls.

Related Links:
AnyCARE
World Health Organization



Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Advanced Patient Monitors Enhance Infection Control
Novel Nuclear Imaging Probe Rapidly Assesses Treatment Response in Gastric Cancer...
Ventricular Dysfunction Algorithm Predicts Cardiac Surgery Survival
Image: Smart surgical sutures with an attached electronic RFID monitoring module (Photo courtesy of NUS)

Bioelectronic Sutures Monitor Deep Surgical Wounds

Battery-free, wireless smart sutures can promote healing and monitor wound integrity, gastric leakage, and tissue micro-motion at the same time, claims a new study. Developed at National University... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Spinal Surgery System Integrates Multiple Technologies
New Biopsy Technology Analyzes Multiple Tumor Tissue Biomarkers Simultaneously
Injectable Surgical Gel Prevents Scar Tissue Formation
Image: The Solo + TTD all-in-one device (Photo courtesy of AventaMed)

New Grommet Device Streamlines Pediatric Ear Surgery

A novel tympanostomy tube device (TTD) allows surgery to be performed on children while they are awake. The AventaMed (Cork, Ireland) Solo + TTD is an all-in-one integrated device for the insertion... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
Image: Endometrial scratching as an adjunct to IVF appears ineffectual (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular

A new survey finds that one-third of fertility specialists still offer endometrial scratching as an adjunct to in vitro fertilization (IVF), despite lack of evidence that it increases conception rates.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion T...
Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech ...
Illustration

J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC; New Brunswick, NJ, USA) will collaborate with Microsoft (Redmond, Wash., USA) to further enable and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE