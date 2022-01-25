We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Medical Drain Carrier Reduces Hospital Readmissions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jan 2022
Image: The KILI Carrier reduces discomfort and improves healing for those requiring JP drains (Photo courtesy of KILI)
An apron-like mesh pouch reduces suture tears and the number of post-surgical readmissions following Jackson Pratt (JP) drain placement.

The KILI Carrier (Sacramento, CA, USA) is a simple, elegant, and effective solution for managing cumbersome JP medical drains. In the hospital, the KILI Carrier provides centralized access for a nurse or caregiver; allows visibility to drain bulb fluid levels; makes the process of changing gowns and bathing faster and easier; and promotes patient mobility and independence. Currently, drain management typically involves improvised safety pins or clips to suspend the drains, which routinely snag on drawer pulls and doorknobs, and embarrass patients wearing body fluids drains clipped to their clothing.

“Often patients aren't informed about JP drains before surgery, and it's a harsh awakening after the procedure that octopus-like drains are attached to their bodies for a period of time,” said Cinde Dolphina, a four-time cancer survivor who patented the device. “Prior to KILI Carrier, the standard medical option was to clip the drain to your clothing using a safety pin, risking tearing a suture. This increases your chances of a hospital visit where sepsis, Norovirus, and coronavirus risks are often higher.”

“Drains are a big pain point for patients, and the KILIi Carrier tackles some major issues head on. Patients can now shower comfortably without the fear or pain of ripping sutures from their skin,” said Benjamin Lemelman, MD, of University of Chicago Medicine (IL, USA). “At home, patients can go to dinner with their family and have the drains neatly concealed beneath their clothes. Surgeons place drains every day for many different procedures, and patients often live with drains for weeks at a time. I wish we had the Kili Carriers available sooner, as they truly enhance the recovery process.”

A JP drain is a closed-suction post-operative device for collecting bodily fluids from surgical sites. It consists of an internal drain connected to a grenade-shaped bulb or circular cylinder via plastic tubing. The purpose of a JP drain is to prevent fluid (blood or other) build-up in the post-op surgical space, which may cause disruption of the healing process or become an infected abscess. It can also be used to evacuate an internal abscess before surgery when an infection already exists.

