World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead ECG in 30 Seconds

The world's first credit-card-sized ECG ever cleared by the FDA provides instant feedback on heart health anytime, anywhere.

AliveCor, Inc. (Mountain View, CA, USA) has launched KardiaMobile Card, the slimmest, most convenient personal ECG device ever created. At the size of a standard credit card, it fits easily into any wallet and delivers a medical-grade, single-lead ECG in 30 seconds. KardiaMobile Card pairs with a smartphone using Bluetooth technology to detect six of the most common arrhythmias, more than any other personal ECG on the market. KardiaMobile Card users also have access to cardiologist analyses of ECGs, monthly heart health reports, and automatic sharing of ECG recordings. The device's algorithm is based on AliveCor's AI-enabled Kardia technology, which has been evaluated by more than 170 peer-reviewed studies. Designed to resist weather, water, and wear and tear, KardiaMobile Card is AliveCor's most portable and durable ECG available, allowing users to take an ECG recording anytime, anywhere.

KardiaMobile Card comes with one-year access to KardiaCare, the heart health service that offers more than 130,000 members a suite of advanced features to help them better manage and understand their heart health. KardiaCare includes ECG evaluations by board-certified cardiologists, monthly reports that summarize ECG and blood pressure data, automatic sharing of ECG recordings with caregivers, and the ability to detect a broader range of heart conditions.

"KardiaMobile Card delivers the most sophisticated AI in the most convenient form factor ever, putting the power of real-time ECG analysis directly in patients' wallets and furthering our vision of becoming the 24/7 virtual cardiologist for patients when they're not in front of their physician," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor.

