Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Seizures at Any Time from Any Where

A wearable, wireless EEG monitoring platform for seizure detection has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and management of seizures within the hospital.

Epitel, Inc. (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) has introduced REMI, a wearable, wireless EEG monitoring platform for seizure detection. Epitel has received FDA clearance for its wireless and wearable EEG sensor, and remote access software known as REMI for use within hospital emergency rooms and critical care units.

A large part of the population lack ready access to EEGs and most emergency departments lack the capability to adequately monitor EEG. REMI solves this problem with wearable, wireless sensors that can be rapidly and easily applied by a nurse or hospital technician. EEG data is then immediately connected to a cloud-based software platform available to neurologists to review and monitor for seizures at any time from any location. Because the Epitel System is wearable and wireless, it can continue to monitor the patient continuously for 48 hours during their hospital journey.

“Epitel’s first FDA-cleared product, REMI, has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and management of seizures within the hospital. With Epitel, patients, no matter their geography, may have access to essential EEGs during the most critical times of need,” said Mark Lehmkuhle, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Epitel. “We intend to further expand our product pipeline for use outside the hospital by people living with epilepsy and other seizure conditions.”

