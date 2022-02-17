We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Feb 2022 - 27 Feb 2022
WCN 2022 – World Congress of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)
24 Feb 2022 - 26 Feb 2022
Medical Japan 2022 Osaka – International Medical and Elderly Care Expo
27 Feb 2022 - 04 Mar 2022
SAR 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology

Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Seizures at Any Time from Any Where

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: REMI wearable, wireless EEG monitoring platform (Photo courtesy of Epitel, Inc.)
Image: REMI wearable, wireless EEG monitoring platform (Photo courtesy of Epitel, Inc.)

A wearable, wireless EEG monitoring platform for seizure detection has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and management of seizures within the hospital.

Epitel, Inc. (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) has introduced REMI, a wearable, wireless EEG monitoring platform for seizure detection. Epitel has received FDA clearance for its wireless and wearable EEG sensor, and remote access software known as REMI for use within hospital emergency rooms and critical care units.

A large part of the population lack ready access to EEGs and most emergency departments lack the capability to adequately monitor EEG. REMI solves this problem with wearable, wireless sensors that can be rapidly and easily applied by a nurse or hospital technician. EEG data is then immediately connected to a cloud-based software platform available to neurologists to review and monitor for seizures at any time from any location. Because the Epitel System is wearable and wireless, it can continue to monitor the patient continuously for 48 hours during their hospital journey.

“Epitel’s first FDA-cleared product, REMI, has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and management of seizures within the hospital. With Epitel, patients, no matter their geography, may have access to essential EEGs during the most critical times of need,” said Mark Lehmkuhle, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Epitel. “We intend to further expand our product pipeline for use outside the hospital by people living with epilepsy and other seizure conditions.”

Related Links:
Epitel, Inc. 


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and...
Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries...
Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
Illustration

Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

A study has proposed essential new guidelines to design mechanical ventilators that can work in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The guidelines are based on the results of an original survey... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Self-Expanding Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System Aids in Treatment of Malignant...
Optimedic 2100 Series HD Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Visuali...
Bionic Pacemaker That Reverses Heart Failure May Revolutionize How Heart Failure...
Image: TSolution One robot (Photo courtesy of THINK Surgical)

Next-Gen Robot System Helps Surgeons Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures with High Accuracy

A new generation active robot helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with high accuracy and supports a choice of knee implants from multiple manufacturers in its open implant library.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Driven by Key Developments in Surgery
AR and VR in Healthcare Market to Surpass USD 14 Billion in 2030 due to Rising D...
Global Surgical Robots Market to Be Driven by Rising Adoption of Automated Minimally...
Image: Global laparoscopic instruments market to witness remarkable growth (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Be Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The global laparoscopic instruments market is likely to witness a remarkable growth in the coming years, thanks to the rising incidence of minimally invasive surgeries, such a colorectal surgeries, bariatric... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE