We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
27 Feb 2022 - 04 Mar 2022
SAR 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology
10 Mar 2022 - 13 Mar 2022
KIMES 2022 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show
12 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2022
AIUM 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine

New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: AI Algorithm Spots Difficult-to-Diagnose Cardiac Conditions (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: AI Algorithm Spots Difficult-to-Diagnose Cardiac Conditions (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

For the first time, a team of physician-scientists has developed an algorithm that can spot difficult-to-diagnose cardiac conditions.

Physician-scientists in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles, CA, USA) have created an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can effectively identify and distinguish between two life-threatening heart conditions that are often easy to miss: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and cardiac amyloidosis. The two-step, novel algorithm was used on over 34,000 cardiac ultrasound videos. When applied to these clinical images, the algorithm identified specific features - related to the thickness of heart walls and the size of heart chambers - to efficiently flag certain patients as suspicious for having the potentially unrecognized cardiac diseases.

Without comprehensive testing, cardiologists find it challenging to distinguish between similar appearing diseases and changes in heart shape and size that can sometimes be thought of as a part of normal aging. This algorithm accurately distinguishes not only abnormal from normal, but also between which underlying potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions may be present - with warning signals that are now detectable well before the disease clinically progresses to the point where it can impact health outcomes. Getting an earlier diagnosis enables patients to begin effective treatments sooner, prevent adverse clinical events, and improve their quality of life.

Cardiac amyloidosis, often called “stiff heart syndrome,” is a disorder caused by deposits of an abnormal protein (amyloid) in the heart tissue. As amyloid builds up, it takes the place of healthy heart muscle, making it difficult for the heart to work properly. Cardiac amyloidosis often goes undetected because patients might not have any symptoms, or they might experience symptoms only sporadically. The disease tends to affect older, Black men or patients with cancer or diseases that cause inflammation. Many patients belong to underserved communities, making the study results an important tool in improving healthcare equity.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a disease that causes the heart muscle to thicken and stiffen. As a result, it's less able to relax and fill with blood, resulting in damage to heart valves, fluid buildup in the lungs, and abnormal heart rhythms. Although separate and distinct conditions, cardiac amyloidosis and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy often look very similar to each other on an echocardiogram, the most commonly used cardiac imaging diagnostic. Importantly, in the very early stages of disease, each of these cardiac conditions can also mimic the appearance of a non-diseased heart that has progressively changed in size and shape with aging.

The new AI technology can be used to identify patients from very early on in their disease course. That’s because clinicians know that earlier is always better for getting the most benefit from therapies that are available today and that can be very effective for preventing the worst possible outcomes, such as heart failure, hospitalizations, and sudden death. Researchers plan to soon launch clinical trials for patients flagged by the AI algorithm for suspected cardiac amyloidosis. A clinical trial for patients flagged by the algorithm for suspected hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has just started at Cedars-Sinai.

“Our AI algorithm can pinpoint disease patterns that can’t be seen by the naked eye, and then use these patterns to predict the right diagnosis,” said David Ouyang, MD, a cardiologist in the Smidt Heart Institute and senior author of the study. “The algorithm identified high-risk patients with more accuracy than the well-trained eye of a clinical expert. This is because the algorithm picks up subtle cues on ultrasound videos that distinguish between heart conditions that can often look very similar to more benign conditions, as well as to each other, on initial review.”

Related Links:
Cedars-Sinai 


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Handheld Brain Bleed Detector Uses Near-Infrared Technology to Identify Traumatic...
Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low-...
10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and...
Image: GEM Premier ChemSTAT (Photo courtesy of Werfen)

Werfen’s GEM Premier ChemSTAT Analyzer Delivers Rapid, Lab-Quality BMP Results at POC in Hospital Emergency Departments

Werfen’s (Bedford, MA, USA) GEM Premier ChemSTAT whole-blood analyzer that is designed for rapid basic metabolic panel (BMP) testing at the point of care, primarily in hospital emergency departments, provides... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithms Enhanced Technical Performance and Learning Outcomes...
2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third...
Noninvasive Imaging Could Replace Electrodes in Epilepsy Surgery Planning
Image: XACT ACE Robotic system (Photo courtesy of XACT Robotics)

Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System Significantly Improves CT-Guided Percutaneous Procedures

A breakthrough hands-free robotic system significantly improves computed tomography (CT)-guided percutaneous procedures and addresses the limitations of traditional manual methods as well as other image-guided... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Devices Market to Be Driven by Increased Applications in Urology...
Global Bronchoscopes Market to Surpass USD 27 Billion by 2026 due to Rising Inci...
Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Be Driven by Rising Preference for Min...
Image: 45th World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of IHF)

Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital Congress

Registration is now open for the International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) 45th World Hospital Congress, taking place on 9-11 November 2022 at the Dubai International Convention &... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE