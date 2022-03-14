We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
EMIM 2022 - 17th European Molecular Imaging Meeting
17 Mar 2022 - 19 Mar 2022
ExpoMED Eurasia 2022
18 Mar 2022 - 20 Mar 2022
49th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Intensive Care Medicine (JSICM).

AI Platform Identifies 99% of Positive Cancer Cases in Pathology Reports

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: AI software reads unstructured data sources & ID at-risk cancer patients (Photo courtesy of Azra AI)
Image: AI software reads unstructured data sources & ID at-risk cancer patients (Photo courtesy of Azra AI)

For most people, the shock of a cancer diagnosis quickly gives way to an action plan — disease research, doctor appointments, treatment options, and support outlets. But many patients are not able to take these steps or advocate for themselves. Some simply don't know how to move forward, which results in more complicated and expensive care, reduced life expectancies, and inferior health outcomes. A new artificial intelligence (AI) platform disrupts the manual and repetitive processes in healthcare to identify positive cancer diagnosis and incidental findings in real time, classify those diagnoses by primary site, and route those patients to cancer navigators and other staff to immediately start the cancer care journey.

The results of this new platform from Azra AI (Franklin, TN, USA) include faster time to treatment, increased navigator time with patients, and better patient retention in a health system's oncology program. In addition, Azra AI's platform improves healthcare operations with dramatic operational and financial gains through automation. More specifically, this new technology decreased time from diagnosis-to-treatment by seven days across all cancer types, improved patient retention by 75% and increased revenues over 10% in the first 14 months of use.

Azra AI's technology is making a tremendous impact in the oncology realm and has saved countless hours for hospital staff by combing through CT scan results with exceptional speed and accuracy. Healthcare leaders have also found that the Azra AI platform performs better than manual processes and completes reviews much faster. A recent analysis of one health system's records using the Azra AI platform found that the technology identified 99% of positive cancer cases in pathology reports that had previously been manually reviewed by healthcare staff.

"We are already helping thousands of cancer patients and clinicians everyday with our AI-enhanced intelligent workflows," said Azra AI CEO Chris Cashwell. "With the crisis in nurse staffing and uncertainty of post-COVID cancer patient volumes, our technology can be a lifeline to clinicians and a life saver for patients. From finding incidental lung nodules to reducing time to treatment, providers are having a profound impact using our technology."

Related Links:
Azra AI 


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring...
Innovative Technology Minimizes Need for Invasive Mechanical Ventilation
Deep-Learning Technique Predicts Clinical Treatment Outcomes
Image: Dexcom G6 CGM System (Photo courtesy of DexCom, Inc.)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Outcomes in Hospital Setting

A new real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes has the potential for more effective glycemic management and improved patient outcomes in the hospital setting.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Cardiac Stent for Babies and Young Children Expands to Fit Growing Blood V...
Self-Expanding Stent Engineered for Radial Peripheral Procedures Facilitates Acc...
First of Its Kind 3D Printed Cervical Anchor Minimizes Surgical Access When Treating...
Image: New 4D thermal surface tracking combined with flagship X-ray technology increases versatility (Photo courtesy of Brainlab AG)

First-of-Its-Kind 4D Technology Enhances Safety & Precision in Spine Tumor Treatment

Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) can be highly effective in treating certain types of spine metastases, such as those associated with primary melanoma or kidney cancers, which are typically less... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Thre...
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead...
Image: AI-ECG can identify early hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (Photo courtesy of UCSF)

AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Using artificial intelligence (AI) in electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis can improve diagnosis and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), according to findings of a new study pointing to the potential... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Hybrid Operating Room Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally In...
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC)...
ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion,...
Image: AI model could identify rapidly progressing MCI and Alzheimer`s disease (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

First-in-Class AI Model to Identify Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease

A significant proportion of adults over the age of 65 are living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) out of which some MCI patients convert to Alzheimer’s each year. MCI represents the top contributor... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE