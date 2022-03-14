AI Platform Identifies 99% of Positive Cancer Cases in Pathology Reports

For most people, the shock of a cancer diagnosis quickly gives way to an action plan — disease research, doctor appointments, treatment options, and support outlets. But many patients are not able to take these steps or advocate for themselves. Some simply don't know how to move forward, which results in more complicated and expensive care, reduced life expectancies, and inferior health outcomes. A new artificial intelligence (AI) platform disrupts the manual and repetitive processes in healthcare to identify positive cancer diagnosis and incidental findings in real time, classify those diagnoses by primary site, and route those patients to cancer navigators and other staff to immediately start the cancer care journey.

The results of this new platform from Azra AI (Franklin, TN, USA) include faster time to treatment, increased navigator time with patients, and better patient retention in a health system's oncology program. In addition, Azra AI's platform improves healthcare operations with dramatic operational and financial gains through automation. More specifically, this new technology decreased time from diagnosis-to-treatment by seven days across all cancer types, improved patient retention by 75% and increased revenues over 10% in the first 14 months of use.

Azra AI's technology is making a tremendous impact in the oncology realm and has saved countless hours for hospital staff by combing through CT scan results with exceptional speed and accuracy. Healthcare leaders have also found that the Azra AI platform performs better than manual processes and completes reviews much faster. A recent analysis of one health system's records using the Azra AI platform found that the technology identified 99% of positive cancer cases in pathology reports that had previously been manually reviewed by healthcare staff.

"We are already helping thousands of cancer patients and clinicians everyday with our AI-enhanced intelligent workflows," said Azra AI CEO Chris Cashwell. "With the crisis in nurse staffing and uncertainty of post-COVID cancer patient volumes, our technology can be a lifeline to clinicians and a life saver for patients. From finding incidental lung nodules to reducing time to treatment, providers are having a profound impact using our technology."

