AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions for Treatment and Care

An AI renal solution with deep learning models has the ability to classify, track, and transition renal patients through disease states and provide recommended actions for treatment and care.

The AI solution developed by SambaNova Systems (Palo Alto, CA, USA) and DeLorean Artificial Intelligence (New York, NY, USA) could significantly advance renal care and has been chosen by Ascend Clinical (Redwood City, CA, USA) to improve patient care.

The DeLorean AI Medical Renal Model running on SambaNova’s platform ingests both structured and unstructured data from internal sources (Ascend or dialysis centers) and external sources like medical records, lab results, previous claims and procedural data. The AI model predicts if a patient will be high- or low-risk and then recommends the next best action for a healthcare professional. This is the first solution on the market to accurately predict risk, provide next best actions, and empower nursing management to hold caregivers accountable for their quality of care.

The financial implications of the AI model are significant, including decreased operating costs and a better customer experience for patients, resulting in a STAR Rating increase, Quality Bonus Payments (QBP), increased CMS Pay 4 Quality (P4Q) and increased revenue. Most importantly, patients benefit from a better quality of life and an extended lifespan. The DeLorean/SambaNova AI solution is subscription-based, can be hosted in the cloud or on-premises, and is extensible to other areas of the business. Labs can deploy the solution for tracking states like diabetes, heart disease or cancer.

“SambaNova and DeLorean’s medical AI solution is revolutionary — we’re bringing AI to an industry that truly needs it,” said Severence MacLaughlin, Ph.D, CEO and founder at DeLorean Artificial Intelligence. “The solution will provide Ascend customers with value-based care by providing them with precise classifications - faster - and timely treatment recommendations along their patient journey.”

“The DeLorean/SambaNova AI solution provides for improved value-based care with AI and has the ability to significantly improve patient outcomes," said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova Systems. "We're pleased to work with DeLorean AI and Ascend to showcase how AI technology can truly revolutionize the renal care industry."

“We are committed to providing world-class care to our patients, so our laboratories need the most innovative technology," said Paul F. Beyer, CEO of Ascend. “We’re looking forward to advancing our AI initiatives to provide a higher level of precision and improve our customers’ insights into their own data.”

Related Links:

SambaNova Systems

DeLorean Artificial Intelligence

Ascend Clinical