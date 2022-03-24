World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched

There are enormous pressures on nurses working in hospitals or nursing homes, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemics-related patient surge. A nurse traditionally monitors abnormal vitals and other critical abnormal data and is responsible for calling code and rapid response teams. While serving many patients, it is not possible to attend to multiple patients at the same time as any patient can have critical abnormal data at any time. Now, the world's first robot doctor aims to reduce this load on nurses and remain vigilant 24x7 even when nurses are taking care of other patients' needs, thereby minimizing human errors and prevent exhaustion or burnout among nurses.

Robot Doctor, LLC (Biloxi, MS, USA) has launched the world's first Robotic ClinicalAssist for hospitalized patient care. The ClinicalAssist is a computer on wheel that can be placed in the patient’s room at the hospital and is connected to telemetry monitors and electronic medical records. The Robot will actively monitor for the availability of abnormal data and collect appropriate medical history that will help to determine the patient’s clinical condition. If appropriate, the ClinicalAssist will call a code blue or rapid response team. The device is built on artificial intelligence programs which are designed to reduce human errors and the workload of nurses.

Artificial intelligence programs are already incorporated into almost every sector of human life such as auto-driving cars and their adoption in healthcare is long overdue. ClinicalAssist is the world's first Robot Doctor that was developed using a patented application that mimics the cognition of expert physicians. The Doctor Ai technology was used to develop Robot Doctor which was compared with human physicians to determine its efficacy in triage decision making. The study found no significant differences in the decision-making capacity of Ai and human physicians related to finding the correct diagnosis and recommending correct treatment.

The company envisions that all hospitals will adopt the technology to reduce deaths among hospitalized patients, including those with symptoms of COVID-19. The technology could solve the global healthcare crisis in the near future and help increase access to healthcare for millions living in remote locations. In addition, during any future pandemics, the Robot Doctor could help solve any crisis by reducing the workload of healthcare providers.

