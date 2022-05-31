We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

POC System Could Transform Infectious Disease Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 May 2022
Image: SAMBA II is a real game changer in infectious disease management (Photo courtesy of DRW)
Image: SAMBA II is a real game changer in infectious disease management (Photo courtesy of DRW)

A new platform supports rapid, efficient and accurate diagnosis of multiple infectious diseases, aiding clinical decision-making, and enabling improved, timely access to healthcare for all.

DRW’s (Diagnostics for the Real World, Cambridge, UK) SAMBA II is a robust, simple-to-use system offers a complete end-to-end process, delivering fast results and reducing the typical 1-2 day wait from centralized laboratory tests. The SAMBA II system delivers a true point-of-care system, from sample extraction, through to isothermal nucleic acid amplification, patented lateral flow detection and automated interpretation of results.

SAMBA II is a real game changer in infectious disease management. It is fully automated, performing sample preparation, extraction, amplification and detection: a true sample in – result out system. With SAMBA II, high-tech diagnostic and treatment monitoring assays become easy to perform and require minimal training. While-you-wait results enable test and treat facilities, enhancing the way diseases are managed. Safe and easy to use, the uniquely shaped ready-to use cartridges are easy to load and include all consumables. The visual results are automatically analyzed by the integrated camera to ensure consistent and accurate interpretation, with results presented and stored on the connected tablet. SAMBA II delivers innovative assays in an easy-to-use and accessible platform for the diagnosis and treatment monitoring of infectious disease at the point of care, including HIV, SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B and C, and influenza A and B.

The SAMBA II system is comprised of the assay module, where the test is performed, and the tablet module, which controls the assay module and displays the test results. Each tablet module can control up to four assay modules, allowing flexibility and scalability at sites using SAMBA II. SAMBA II is a connected platform. The tablet module controls the assay module and receives all results via Bluetooth. The tablet module can send results to the Bluetooth printer, or via SMS, mobile Internet or Wi-Fi to a backup tablet or a tablet in a remote clinic who send their samples to be tested with SAMBA II. The tablet module can also send test results in a standard format to a laboratory information system (LIS), to a Ministry of Health service or to the SAMBA dashboard. Test results can also be downloaded directly from the tablet via USB. With SAMBA II, test results can be sent to those that need them.

