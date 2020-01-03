Trajectory Guidance Platform Supports Complex Cranial Procedures

A new robotic platform provides accurate and partially automatic positioning and advancing of instruments and tool guides during cranial procedures.The Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) Stealth Autoguide Platform is a robotic guidance system intended for the spatial positioning and orientation of instrument holders or tool guides used in neurosurgical procedures, based on a pre-operative plan and feedback from an image-guided navigation system with 3D imaging software. The system can be used for biopsies, stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) depth electrode placement, as well as for placing Medtronic proprietary Visualase bone anchors that are employed when positioning catheters. The system tracks and visualizes drill status.Stealth Autoguide integrates with Medtronic StealthStation image guidance systems and the Midas Rex high-speed surgical drill platform. The combination with navigation software optimizes the surgical workflow, providing continuous real-time navigation and visual feedback on the robotic alignment by providing visualization throughout the entire procedure, even while drilling, with the ability to drill on the axis of a surgical plan.“The Stealth Autoguide Platform provides surgeons and operating room staff with robotic-assisted positioning and trajectory guidance for cranial procedures confirming consistent, repeatable, and accurate alignment to their surgical plans,” said Dave Anderson, vice president and general manager of enabling technologies at Medtronic. “The Stealth Autoguide Platform showcases Medtronic’s commitment to advancing care and delivering the best outcomes to the most patients possible through our Surgical Synergy platform.”“Medtronic continues to deliver on its commitment of developing innovative technologies that helps physicians seamlessly provide high-quality care for cranial and other procedures,” said P. David Adelson, division chief of neurosurgery and director of the Barrow Neurological Institute (Phoenix, AZ, USA). “The precision provided by the Stealth Autoguide system will help my clinical team accomplish unique surgical scenarios with increased accuracy.”