Spinal Fixation System Increases Intraoperative Flexibility

A novel spinal fixation system provides a low implant profile that allows screw placement through a midline cortical trajectory.The CoreLink (St. Louis, MO, USA) CentraFix Midline Fixation System is a posterior thoracolumbar pedicle screw platform designed for a medial-to-lateral midline approach. Known as cortical bone trajectory (CBT), the technique maximizes contact of the pedicle screw with cortical bone and is intended to reduce incision size, limit muscular and vascular injury, and improve initial fixation. The system also contains modular cobalt chrome tulip heads and titanium alloy screw shanks in various lengths and diameters, designed specifically to allow screw placement in denser cortical bone.The CentraFix low-profile, modular tulip heads are also designed to increase visualization in smaller incisions, minimize tissue disruption, and simplify distraction, all without compromising strength. The self-drilling, self-tapping, cortical screw threading provides easy screw starting in the intended trajectory, and allows for 360° motion with a 60° cone of angulation. The system includes 4.75mm and 5.5mm rod options, set screws designed to minimize tulip splay, and ergonomic and intuitive instrumentation to facilitate fast and efficient surgery.“With a unique heritage that combines old-world craftsmanship with state-of-the-art manufacturing, we collaborate with surgeons to develop and deliver effective surgical solutions and improve the lives of patients,” said Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink. “The CentraFix System provides unmatched intraoperative visualization and surgical flexibility for the midline approach. In-house development and manufacturing have allowed us to produce our most innovative fixation system to date.”Pedicle screws provide a means of gripping a spinal segment. The screws themselves do not fixate the spinal segment, but act as firm anchor points that can then be connected with a rod. The screws are placed at two or three consecutive spine segments and then a short rod is used to connect the screws; this construct prevents motion at the segments that are being fused. After the bone graft grows, the screws and rods are no longer needed for stability and may be safely removed with a subsequent back surgery. However, most surgeons do not recommend removal unless the pedicle screws cause discomfort for the patient.