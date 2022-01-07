Next Gen Laparoscopic Stapler Provides Simple, Rapid Closure for Common Enterotomy

A next generation laparoscopic stapler for intracorporeal anastomosis enables simple, rapid closure for the common enterotomy.

The novel device has been developed by Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd. (Misgav, Israel) which has successfully completed animal studies and is validating the device for human trials and FDA clearance.

Bowel resection surgery involves removing a section of the intestine. Following resection, the surgeon creates a common opening (enterotomy) in the two bowel sections to connect them (anastomosis). Laparoscopic bowel resection and anastomosis is preferred over open surgery because of clinical benefits to the patient and procedure speed. Currently, most resections and anastomoses are performed outside the abdomen (extracorporeal) due to the challenges of laparoscopic suturing. Extracorporeal anastomosis has been shown to result in longer hospital stays and increased hospitalization costs due to post-operative complications, including higher post-op hernia rates with midline incisions, increased pain, and worse cosmesis due to larger incisions.

Seger's LAP IA 60 laparoscopic bowel closure device quickly and securely aligns, closes, and staples the common opening for fast and easy intracorporeal anastomosis. The Seger device closes the enterotomy in less than two minutes compared to suturing which takes 15-20 minutes. The device, inserted through a standard 12-millimeter trocar, enables surgeons to perform fully laparoscopic bowel anastomoses for improved clinical results, fewer complications, better cosmesis, and reduced healthcare costs.

