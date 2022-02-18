First-of-Its Kind Metal-Alloy Angioplasty Scoring Sheath Effective in Treatment of Critical Arterial Stenosis

A first-of-its kind metal-alloy angioplasty scoring sheath has been found to be effective in the treatment of critical arterial stenosis.

Transit Scientific’s (Park City, UT, USA) XO Score Sheath Platform has been shown to be successful in treating highly-stenosed cardiovascular lesions using low pressure peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA). Angioplasty is used throughout the body to dilate stenosed, or narrowed, arteries and veins. Vessels with tough fibrous or calcified lesions and plaque can be difficult to treat and are prone to high rates of recoil, dissection, and restenosis often requiring reintervention.

XO Score is a new type of scoring and cutting technology that enables low-pressure lesion dilatation and vessel prep with a broad range of standard off-the-shelf PTA balloons. The unique one-piece metal-alloy exoskeleton construction adapts to the size, shape and length of the physician selected PTA balloon used inside it.

"Calcified stenotic lesions in the iliac and common femoral arteries can be difficult to treat and often require high pressures of greater than 20 atmospheres (ATM) to dilate them adequately," shared Dr. Richard Saxon of Tri-City Medical Center. "We recently treated multiple calcified lesions in the common iliac and femoral arteries which responded well at low 3 to 4 ATM pressures using the XO Score device."

"This result was encouraging as lower pressure is generally safer for the patient, causing fewer dissections, and potentially less need for additional treatments, including stent placement," continued Dr. Saxon. "I look forward to using the XO Score as there continues to be clinical need for new technologies to effectively revascularize CLI (critical limb ischemia) and limb salvage patients."

