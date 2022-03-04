Next Generation Bone Graft Delivery System Resolves Unique Challenges of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery

A next generation minimally invasive bone graft delivery system utilizes a pre-loaded bone graft cannula and a streamlined trigger-based system as a bone graft delivery solution that is optimized for the unique challenges of minimally invasive surgery.

Synergy Biomedical, LLC (Wayne, PA, USA) has launched the BIOSPHERE MIS II system which permits strategic and controlled placement of the company’s regarded next-generation synthetic bone graft product (BIOSPHERE PUTTY) in open, mini-open, and percutaneous minimally invasive settings. BIOSPHERE MIS II PUTTY utilizes patented bioactive glass spheres that have been shown in vivo to result in faster and more robust bone formation. The product provides surgeons with a moldable bone graft material that has one of the highest bioactive glass contents on the market.

The BIOSPHERE MIS II bone graft delivery system consists of several new innovative features such as a new hand-held dispenser, an upgraded trigger configuration, and a graft delivery cannula, pre-loaded with BIOSPHERE PUTTY. Design advances with BIOSPHERE MIS II include a new locking technology that provides audible and tactile confirmation for a secure locked connection between the cannula and dispenser. A low-profile system maximizes the surgeons’ view during graft delivery around implanted hardware and difficult to access anatomic locations. An enhanced trigger design provides surgeons with full control of BIOSPHERE PUTTY delivery volume and location. The BIOSPHERE MIS II system is a uniquely designed two-piece assembly specifically engineered for increasing efficiency in the OR.

“BIOSPHERE MIS II is a low-profile graft delivery system that allows me to place graft in difficult to access locations without obstructing my view. My favorite feature is being able to control the amount of graft that is delivered by simply deploying the trigger handle,” stated Dr. Barcohana, M.D., a spine surgeon at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute in alliance with UCLA Health). “MIS II is a Next Generation System that provides me with the solutions I need when facing the unique challenges of minimally invasive spinal surgery.”

