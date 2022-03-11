Self-Expanding Stent Engineered for Radial Peripheral Procedures Facilitates Accurate, Efficient Stent Placement

A self-expanding stent purposefully engineered for radial peripheral procedures facilitates accurate, efficient placement of stents in the iliac and superficial femoral (SFA) arteries.

Cordis (Miami Lakes, FL, USA) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System, which now joins the BRITE TIP RADIANZ Guiding Sheath and SABERX RADIANZ PTA Catheter to complete the RADIANZ Radial Peripheral System, specifically designed to optimize radial access, deliver exceptional outcomes, and high levels of patient satisfaction. Radial approaches provide post-procedure complications of less than 1% compared to 2% to 4% with femoral access. Ambulation time is often reduced from hours to minutes. Advanced treatment solutions like the RADIANZ Radial Peripheral System offer patients suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD) new hope in preventing advanced stages of the disease, including ulceration that can lead to amputation when left untreated.

S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System features improved ergonomics and advanced one-handed deployment capability, offering excellent placement accuracy and up to 300% greater stability. The product is available in a broad size matrix to support iliac and SFA lesion treatment. The rapid exchange delivery system offers more convenient wire management and device exchange compared with over-the-wire (OTW) catheter systems. The safety and efficacy profile of S.M.A.R.T. Vascular Stents is validated with a solid foundation of clinical evidence and real-world experience. S.M.A.R.T. Vascular Stents are the only SE Lower Extremity stents with 10-year follow-up, proven to provide reliable outcomes in over 3,000 patients. S.M.A.R.T. Vascular Stents have shown comparable one-year revascularization rates and a significantly lower cost of hospitalization versus drug-coated stents.

"At Cordis, we see the RADIANZ Radial Peripheral System as a best-in-class option for treating peripheral lesions with the added benefit of reducing the cost of care," said Matt Muscari, Cordis President, Americas. "Empowered by our legacy, we are now focused on investing in a future of innovation. We are committed to leading the way in radial access to enable the less-invasive procedures that patients prefer."

"I am excited that Cordis has committed to delivering new interventional tools that can be utilized in treating patients with cardiac or vascular disorders via a transradial access," said Craig M. Walker, MD, President and Founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. "We have been constrained in the greater utilization of this important access site associated with greater patient comfort and less major bleeding as our diagnostic and interventional tools that can be delivered via this access have been limited. These lower profile devices should expand the utilization of radial access in treating patients."

