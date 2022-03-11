We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2022
AIUM 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine
14 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
HIMSS 2022 - Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
15 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
EMIM 2022 - 17th European Molecular Imaging Meeting

Self-Expanding Stent Engineered for Radial Peripheral Procedures Facilitates Accurate, Efficient Stent Placement

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System features improved ergonomics and advanced one-handed deployment capability (Photo courtesy of Cordis)
Image: S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System features improved ergonomics and advanced one-handed deployment capability (Photo courtesy of Cordis)

A self-expanding stent purposefully engineered for radial peripheral procedures facilitates accurate, efficient placement of stents in the iliac and superficial femoral (SFA) arteries.

Cordis (Miami Lakes, FL, USA) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System, which now joins the BRITE TIP RADIANZ Guiding Sheath and SABERX RADIANZ PTA Catheter to complete the RADIANZ Radial Peripheral System, specifically designed to optimize radial access, deliver exceptional outcomes, and high levels of patient satisfaction. Radial approaches provide post-procedure complications of less than 1% compared to 2% to 4% with femoral access. Ambulation time is often reduced from hours to minutes. Advanced treatment solutions like the RADIANZ Radial Peripheral System offer patients suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD) new hope in preventing advanced stages of the disease, including ulceration that can lead to amputation when left untreated.

S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System features improved ergonomics and advanced one-handed deployment capability, offering excellent placement accuracy and up to 300% greater stability. The product is available in a broad size matrix to support iliac and SFA lesion treatment. The rapid exchange delivery system offers more convenient wire management and device exchange compared with over-the-wire (OTW) catheter systems. The safety and efficacy profile of S.M.A.R.T. Vascular Stents is validated with a solid foundation of clinical evidence and real-world experience. S.M.A.R.T. Vascular Stents are the only SE Lower Extremity stents with 10-year follow-up, proven to provide reliable outcomes in over 3,000 patients. S.M.A.R.T. Vascular Stents have shown comparable one-year revascularization rates and a significantly lower cost of hospitalization versus drug-coated stents.

"At Cordis, we see the RADIANZ Radial Peripheral System as a best-in-class option for treating peripheral lesions with the added benefit of reducing the cost of care," said Matt Muscari, Cordis President, Americas. "Empowered by our legacy, we are now focused on investing in a future of innovation. We are committed to leading the way in radial access to enable the less-invasive procedures that patients prefer."

"I am excited that Cordis has committed to delivering new interventional tools that can be utilized in treating patients with cardiac or vascular disorders via a transradial access," said Craig M. Walker, MD, President and Founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. "We have been constrained in the greater utilization of this important access site associated with greater patient comfort and less major bleeding as our diagnostic and interventional tools that can be delivered via this access have been limited. These lower profile devices should expand the utilization of radial access in treating patients."

Related Links:
Cordis


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring...
Innovative Technology Minimizes Need for Invasive Mechanical Ventilation
Deep-Learning Technique Predicts Clinical Treatment Outcomes
Image: Dexcom G6 CGM System (Photo courtesy of DexCom, Inc.)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Outcomes in Hospital Setting

A new real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes has the potential for more effective glycemic management and improved patient outcomes in the hospital setting.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Thre...
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead...
Image: AI-ECG can identify early hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (Photo courtesy of UCSF)

AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Using artificial intelligence (AI) in electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis can improve diagnosis and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), according to findings of a new study pointing to the potential... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC)...
ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion,...
Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital C...
Image: Increasing minimally invasive surgical procedures driving hybrid OR market (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Hybrid Operating Room Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

The global hybrid operating room market is expected to grow by more than USD 1.70 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of almost 12.5%, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE