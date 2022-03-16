We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Mar 2022 - 19 Mar 2022
ExpoMED Eurasia 2022
18 Mar 2022 - 20 Mar 2022
49th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Intensive Care Medicine (JSICM).
21 Mar 2022 - 25 Mar 2022
SIOP Europe 2022– Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Oncology

Tiny Gold Particles Sprayed in Conjunction with Coronary Artery Bypass Surgeries Could Treat Heart Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: Spray of tiny particles of gold can potentially treat heart disease (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Spray of tiny particles of gold can potentially treat heart disease (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, claiming roughly 18 million lives each year. Now, a new approach that might one day be used in conjunction with coronary artery bypass surgeries involves a spray-on technology using customized nanoparticles of one of the world’s most precious metals offers tremendous therapeutic potential and could eventually help save many lives.

Cutting-edge research by researchers at the University of Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) has led to the development of a new technology combining nanogold and peptides that can restore both heart function and electrical conductivity. Their research suggests that a spritz of super-tiny particles of gold and peptides on a damaged heart could potentially provide minimally invasive, on-the-spot repair. The therapy tested by the researchers – which was sprayed on the hearts of lab mice – used very low concentrations of peptide-modified particles of gold created in the laboratory. From the nozzle of a miniaturized spraying apparatus, the material can be evenly painted on the surface of a heart within a few seconds.

Gold nanoparticles have been shown to have some unusual properties and are highly chemically reactive. For years, researchers have been employing gold nanoparticles - so tiny they are undetectable by the human eye - in such a wide range of technologies that it’s become an area of intense research interest. In this case, the custom-made nanogold modified with peptides - a short chain of amino acids - was sprayed on the hearts of lab mice. The research found that the spray-on therapy not only resulted in an increase in cardiac function and heart electrical conductivity but that there was no off-target organ infiltration by the tiny gold particles.

According to the researcher, not only does the data suggest that the therapeutic action of the spray-on nanotherapeutic is highly effective, but its application is far simpler than other regenerative approaches for treating an infarcted heart. At first, the observed improvement of cardiac function and electrical signal propagation in the hearts of tested mice was hard for the team to believe. But repeated experiments delivered the same positive results. To validate the exciting findings in mice, the team is now seeking to adapt this technology to minimally invasive procedures that will expedite testing in large animal models, such as rabbits and pigs.

“That’s the beauty of this approach. You spray, then you wait a couple of weeks, and the animals are doing just fine compared to the controls,” said Dr. Emilio Alarcon of the Faculty of Medicine and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Related Links:
University of Ottawa 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
State-of-the-Art Infusion System Solves Critical Challenges in Infusion Delivery...
Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Ou...
First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring...
Image: A nurse reviews patient data via Philips Capsule Surveillance (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition and Critical Events for Early Intervention

Early identification of deteriorating patient conditions can help hospitals avoid complications and escalations, contributing to lower cost of care, while the ability of clinical staff to remotely monitor... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Thre...
Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Se...
World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead...
Image: AI-ECG can identify early hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (Photo courtesy of UCSF)

AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Using artificial intelligence (AI) in electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis can improve diagnosis and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), according to findings of a new study pointing to the potential... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
First-in-Class AI Model to Identify Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing ...
Hybrid Operating Room Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally In...
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces 46th World Hospital Congress (WHC)...
Image: VR in medical market is expected to reach nearly USD 4 billion in 2028 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Medical Market Driven by Increasing Use of VR in Surgical Training and Patient Treatment

The global virtual reality (VR) in medical market was valued at USD 0.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period 2021-28 to reach USD 3.98 billion in 2028,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE