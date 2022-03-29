Single Implant Device Provides `One-and-Done` Solution for Peripheral Vascular Occlusion

Continued blood flow through damaged or diseased blood vessels can result in life-threatening bleeding and other serious medical conditions. Peripheral vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow in blood vessels. Now, a new device combines a flexible catheter assembly and a non-porous, balloon-like gold implant for easy delivery, precise placement, and immediate vessel occlusion.

Artio Medical, Inc.’s Solus Gold Embolization Device is a next-generation product for peripheral vascular occlusion and is indicated to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature. The delivery system balances flexibility and pushability, enabling physicians to navigate tortuous vasculature. Following a controlled expansion and simple mechanical detachment, the non-porous, balloon-like gold implant provides 360° vessel apposition for immediate and complete occlusion, and resists migration and recanalization, providing physicians with a "one-and-done" solution for peripheral vascular occlusion.

In a GLP pre-clinical study, the Solus Gold device achieved immediate occlusion in > 90% of cases, including in large and high flow vessels, and demonstrated 0% migration and 0% recanalization in testing out to three months. Artio Medical has now received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Solus Gold Embolization Device.

"Current occlusion devices can be difficult to position in challenging anatomy, often require multiple implants, and usually take time to completely occlude the target vessel. This can be a problem when physicians need to control or prevent bleeding and reduce the risk of further complications," said Dr. Blaise Baxter, Vice President of Neurovascular and Peripheral Vascular Interventions for Artio Medical. "The Solus Gold device aims to overcome these limitations with a single implant designed for precision placement and immediate occlusion, even in high-flow vessels and short landing zones."

