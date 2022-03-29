Surgical Rehearsal Technology Uses 3D Kidney Models to Replicate Human Tissue

Traditionally, surgeons utilize 2D imaging studies and occasionally 3D imaging reconstructions to understand a patient's particular anatomy and tumor configuration. However, training on anatomical models with hard plastic and no pathologies defeats the purpose of surgical simulation. Now, for the first time now, surgeons can rehearse on realistic copies of patients' organs before operating on the patient.

Doctors can achieve surgical perfection with its PRE-SURE models created by Lazarus 3D (Albany, OR, USA) in synthetic, soft-tissue materials that can be cut, sutured, and can even bleed. These unique life-like models are 3D printed directly from patient's MRI/CT data and are FDA cleared for pre-operative surgical rehearsals for all genitourinary conditions, including conditions of the kidneys, prostate, bladder, and genitalia. The hyper-realistic models allow doctors to perform surgical rehearsals before operating on the actual patient.

While surgeons routinely study MRI and CT scans to understand each patient’s unique anatomy, 3D models offer an added level of detail, as well as giving surgeons the ability to hold, rotate, examine and conduct actual practice surgeries. For instance, the Lazarus 3D kidney surgical rehearsal models are created using imaging data and are made from pliable materials designed to replicate the look and feel of actual human tissue. The model organ is created with a novel 3D printing technology, and replicates the texture and pliability surgeons encounter in the human body.

Lazarus 3D’s models can be especially helpful for residents and other early-career surgeons. They can also be used as teaching tools for patients, giving surgeons a visual aid to describe an organ’s anatomy and how they expect a surgery to proceed. Testing is underway to expand the use of the modeling technology to other organ models, such as bladder and prostate. Prostate surgery can be particularly challenging, as doctors must avoid the bladder, musculature and important nerves, and deal with other potential complexities.

“We use a range of proprietary silicone materials that are designed to simulate human tissue,” said Jacques Zaneveld, Ph.D., Lazarus 3D founder and CEO. “We can create materials that feel like skin, fat and organs. These materials are so lifelike, you can operate on them using the same tools and techniques used on real patients.”

“For patients, it is an amazing communication tool and may help improve care,” added Dr. Zaneveld. “For physicians, it allows an opportunity to try different approaches and to better anticipate what the real surgery will be like.”

Related Links:

Lazarus 3D