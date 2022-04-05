World's Only Leadless Pacemaker with Mapping Capability Assesses Correct Positioning Prior to Placement

The world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement is set to bring about a significant advancement in the treatment of patients with slow heart rhythms.

Abbott’s (Lake Forest, IL, USA) Aveir single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker brings new features to patients and their physicians. The Aveir leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart's right ventricle via a minimally invasive procedure to treat slower-than-normal heart rates. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant the device or cardiac leads to deliver therapy.

The device has a unique mapping capability designed to allow physicians to measure electrical signals within the heart and determine the correct placement of the device before final implantation. It has an increased projected battery life that can be up to two times longer than other currently commercially available leadless pacemakers when using International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard settings. In addition, the device is the only leadless pacemaker designed to be retrieved if therapy needs evolve.

Abbott has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Aveir VR leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. The approval is supported by data from the global LEADLESS II phase 2 investigational device exemption (IDE) study evaluating Aveir VR in patients with certain abnormal heart rhythms. The results showed the device met its pre-specified primary endpoints.

"The Aveir leadless pacemaker offers an exciting option for the treatment of people with cardiac arrhythmias. Leadless pacemakers address known complications associated with traditional pacemakers. In addition, the Aveir leadless pacemaker brings unique innovations we've been seeking, such as the ability to ensure electrical performance before we commit to placement," said Rahul Doshi, M.D., Director of Electrophysiology, Honor Health. "Abbott's leadless pacemaker addresses the need for a single-chamber device that accommodates any therapy path for a patient through Aveir's retrieval capability and extended battery longevity."

"The Aveir VR leadless pacemaker was designed to make the implantation and retrieval processes as seamless as possible for physicians and provide improvements over existing options," said Randel Woodgrift, senior vice president, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Abbott. "Our goal is to continue to build on the success of Aveir to provide more first-of-their-kind products in the future, revolutionizing how abnormal heart rhythms are treated."

Related Links:

Abbott