Biohit's GastroPanel Blood Test Accurately Diagnoses Hp Infection and AG Before Endoscopy

Helicobacter pylori (Hp) infection, atrophic gastritis (AG) and high acid output are important risk factors for gastric and esophageal cancers. Now, the latest study to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of a unique blood test for the diagnosis of both AG and Hp infection in patients referred for gastroscopy from primary care with different indications has confirmed its high accuracy.

Biohit Oyj’s (Helsinki, Finland) new generation GastroPanel test is designed for the first-line diagnosis of Hp infection and AG in patients with upper abdominal symptoms, such as dyspepsia and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD), before endoscopy. GastroPanel is also the only test on the market capable of monitoring the regulatory mechanism of acid output in the stomach. The new generation (unified) GastroPanel test works on the same principle as the original GastroPanel ELISA test and is designed to harmonize the ELISA processing conditions of four biomarkers.

The highly informative GastroPanel assay is a cost-effective solution for population-based screening for the risk of gastric cancer in asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals, and its efficacy has already been confirmed by several studies in both high- and low-risk countries. Along with the previously published clinical validation studies, the latest biopsy-confirmed study was designed to verify the diagnostic capabilities of the new generation GastroPanel test compared to the current gold standard (gastroscopy and biopsy analysis), and to demonstrate its performance was comparable to the original GastroPanel test. The positive results from the study pave the way for BIOHIT’s new GastroPanel Quick Test (point of care test) which will be launched in Q1 2022.

“A total of 522 patients referred for gastroscopy at the Gastro Centre, OUH, were consented and enrolled for this particular study,” said Dr. Olli-Pekka Koivurova, Principal Investigator of the study. "Blood was sampled for all patients using the GastroPanel test, along with performing quality-controlled gastroscopies with mucosal biopsies. The results confirmed that the new generation GastroPanel is a highly accurate test for the non-invasive diagnosis of AG and Hp infection in patients referred for diagnostic gastroscopies.”

