Breakthrough Implant Marks Paradigm Shift in Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux

Acid reflux, a condition characterized by the regurgitation of the stomach's acid content into the esophagus, affects approximately 400 million individuals daily, making it the second-largest treatment field globally. This condition can progress into a chronic disease known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) when acid reflux episodes become frequent. Traditional surgical treatments have been associated with numerous complications, such as difficulties in swallowing and an inability to belch or vomit. This is largely due to these methods encircling the food passage to bolster the closing ring muscle. Now, a novel implant based on a unique invention offers a solution to acid reflux without interfering with the food passageway.

Implantica AG’s (Zug, Switzerland) RefluxStop is a CE-marked implant designed to prevent gastroesophageal reflux and could potentially revolutionize the treatment of acid reflux. Unlike drug therapy, RefluxStop not only manages acid reflux symptoms but also eliminates stomach fluid regurgitation. This innovative, non-active implant is positioned on the upper section of the stomach through laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery.

The RefluxStop device obstructs the reflux process, which is triggered by anatomical misalignment associated with abnormal fundus contractions that also involve fluid, along with sphincter relaxation. Furthermore, it acts as a mechanical barrier that prevents the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) from shifting into the thorax. With abdominal pressure, the LES can function normally. RefluxStop was granted CE mark approval based on a multi-center clinical study demonstrating the device's safety and efficacy in patients. The study suggests that RefluxStop leads to lower complication rates compared to existing surgical treatments. Recently, RefluxStop won the Medtop Tech Award for the most innovative medical device among all competitors.

"We thank Medtop for acknowledging Implantica's premier commercial product, RefluxStop, as the most innovative medical device for 2023," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica. "This is validation that RefluxStop truly is a breakthrough in treating acid reflux. RefluxStop is making strides in demonstrating outstanding clinical results, enabling Reflux experts to offer a unique therapeutic solution to help millions of patients with acid reflux around the world."

