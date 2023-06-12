We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hand-Held Image-Guided Percutaneous Access Device Precisely Targets Anatomical Structures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jun 2023
Image: The CERTA Access System has successfully completed its first human cases (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Early central venous catheter (CVC) insertion has been shown to significantly decrease mortality and hospitalization rates in severely ill patients in the ICU and ER. Now, a groundbreaking handheld device that combines imaging and robotics aims to enhance the precision, safety, and reliability of accessing targeted anatomical structures. This advanced technology, designed specifically for high-volume procedures such as CVC placement, could help healthcare professionals of different training levels and experience to safely and effectively achieve vascular access.

Obvius Robotics (Weston, FL, USA) has developed CERTA Access System, an innovative technology platform for performing percutaneous access. This system integrates image guidance and accurate needle placement in a handheld device, which enables clinicians to swiftly and reliably identify target structures like blood vessels, and obtain access for procedures such as CVC placement in the subclavian and jugular veins.

Currently in the development stage, the CERTA Access System allows clinicians to target and access anatomical structures single-handedly at the push of a button, using a unique targeting system and needle assembly. While the CERTA Access System has successfully completed its first study in humans, it is not yet commercially available, as the company is in the process of seeking regulatory approval and preparing for market launch.

"CERTA enables clinicians of various levels of experience to quickly and reliably treat these patients, and in so doing, democratizes and standardizes a common procedure that today requires a certain level of skill and experience," said William Cohn, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Obvius Robotics and inventor of the CERTA Access System.

"This successful first-in-human study comes after two years of rigorous work proving the design and value proposition in a preclinical setting," added Russell Seiber, CEO and President of Obvius Robotics. "We hope this will mark an important milestone in bringing this potentially groundbreaking technology to patients on a global scale."

Obvius Robotics

