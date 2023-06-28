We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Quick Healing Bone Scaffold Could Be a Game-Changer in Tissue Regeneration

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: Multi-leveled nanosilicate implants can facilitate near-perfect bone healing (Photo courtesy of DTU)
Image: Multi-leveled nanosilicate implants can facilitate near-perfect bone healing (Photo courtesy of DTU)

Bone tissue loss, which can result from trauma, osteoporosis, and metastatic bone diseases, impacts 20 million individuals globally every year, making bone the second most frequently transplanted tissue. Established techniques such as autografting, allografting, and xenografting are commonly used, yet they pose challenges like infection risk and rejection that impede their clinical applications. Bone tissue engineering, a method that combines scaffolds, hydrogels, and occasionally stem cells to create bone tissue, is a potential solution. Despite its potential, the technique still hasn't reached its full capabilities, mainly due to the lack of biomaterial systems that accurately replicate native bone complexity.

Now, researchers at Technical University of Denmark (DTU, Kongens Lyngby, Denmark) have advanced tissue regeneration by developing a multi-leveled scaffold that replicates the properties of native bone on nano, micro, and macro scales. In their study, they observed near-complete bone healing in a rat model within eight weeks using their scaffold, without the need for growth factors. Additionally, the scaffold is combinatorial, capable of releasing several essential bone minerals while meeting the mechanical properties required to match the compressive strength of human cancellous bone. The team is now aiming to reduce the healing time to four weeks and achieve near-immediate tissue regeneration without using endocrine factors and cells and is also investigating potential applications for other tissues.

This research has huge implications. By incorporating stem cells, bioactive components like collagen and gelatin, coatings that encourage native cell migration into the scaffolds, and electromagnetic stimulation, this could potentially accelerate the healing process for soldiers with severe musculoskeletal fractures or civilians with traumatic injuries. These individuals typically face months of hospitalization and a lengthy recovery. Notably, the newly developed scaffold is primarily composed of glass, alginate, and nano silicate, materials already approved by the FDA. This approval significantly reduces regulatory obstacles, allowing the scaffold to be confidently and efficiently used in clinical settings, thereby expediting development and improving patient outcomes.

"I believe this discovery could be a game-changer in the field of tissue regeneration, and I hope to see this technology being used to help those in need," said Associate Professor Alireza Dolatshahi-Pirouz who led the research team at DTU Health Tech.

Related Links:
Technical University of Denmark

