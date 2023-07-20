We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Wireless Breast Implant Delivers Tumor-Selective Light to Kill Cancer Cells

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jul 2023
Image: New tumor-selective light treatment could kill breast cancer cells with greater accuracy (Photo courtesy of NUS)
Image: New tumor-selective light treatment could kill breast cancer cells with greater accuracy (Photo courtesy of NUS)

Breast cancer is the leading cancer type affecting women, and its treatment often involves multifaceted approaches, including surgery to remove the cancerous growth and affected lymph nodes. Research indicates that patient satisfaction has improved with breast conserving therapy (BCT), a procedure involving the removal of only the tumor and a surrounding margin post-mastectomy. BCT necessitates radiotherapy following lumpectomy, a procedure to remove other abnormal and some normal tissue from the breast. As radiotherapy aims to damage the tumor, there exists a minor risk of toxicity to the skin, lung, heart, and remaining breast tissues.

In an effort to mitigate these side effects and enhance patient care, a multidisciplinary team of medical researchers, bioengineers and clinicians from the National University of Singapore (NUS, Singapore) has effectively administered tumor-specific light treatment to breast cancer cells. This treatment method, termed photodynamic therapy, has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical breast cancer models. The team sought to enhance the delivery of light to tumors embedded deeper within the skin tissue. For this, they developed a biocompatible silicone breast implant infused with nanoparticles that can be activated by near-infrared light, capable of penetrating tissues deeply.

This light can then be converted into visible light needed to activate 5-ALA, an FDA-approved, light-activated drug that triggers a tumor-killing effect without harming cells in other areas. This photodynamic therapy represents a valuable addition to the existing suite of breast cancer treatments. If used in conjunction with conventional treatments, photodynamic therapy could potentially reduce disease burden and indirectly help minimize treatment-related toxicities associated with conventional therapies.

“This discovery has the potential to significantly augment existing breast cancer therapies. Being able to selective destroy tumor cells without inducing adjacent tissue damage confers a significant advantage in cancer treatment,” said Assistant Professor Daniel Teh from NUS Medicine. “While it will probably not replace existing mainstream treatment modalities, it may still indirectly lead to a reduction in chemotherapy and/or radiation dosage by improving local tumor control.”

National University of Singapore

