Revolutionary Bio-Hydrogel Implant Coating Could Reduce Risk of Device Rejection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jul 2023
Image: A density-dependent colored scanning of a hydrogel piece using an electron microscope (Photo courtesy of Bioaction)
Image: A density-dependent colored scanning of a hydrogel piece using an electron microscope (Photo courtesy of Bioaction)

The ongoing fight against infections and microbial resistance continues to pose significant challenges in healthcare. Implant-associated infections, for instance, heighten the risk of device rejection, thereby endangering patient health and adding to the increasing problem of antimicrobial resistance. Conventional treatments, including lengthy antibiotic courses, often fall short against such resilient bacterial communities, further complicating the problem. Now, a new initiative is taking a bold and innovative approach to address this issue by shifting from the conventional method of directly combating pathogenic bacteria to instead harness them as beneficial allies in enhancing tissue regeneration for improved implant integration. This groundbreaking perspective could bring about a paradigm shift in managing infections.

The Bioaction (Europe) project, a collaboration involving four research centers, two universities, and two companies from five European countries, is set to develop functional bio-hydrogels. These hydrogels are designed to trigger local remodeling of physiological processes to expedite healing and stimulate bone growth. They will be designed as injectable materials or implant coatings for minimally invasive applications. Over the next four years, the project's researchers will validate this technology using clinically relevant models for dental implants and permanent transcutaneous prostheses. However, the transformative influence of Bioaction reaches beyond these specific applications. By reducing dependence on extended antibiotic treatments and minimizing failure rates, this trailblazing project has the potential to revolutionize methods of treating infections. Ultimately, Bioaction aims to enhance patient quality of life while making a significant contribution to the global fight against antimicrobial resistance.

“The Bioaction project proposes a visionary approach that will be pursued thanks to real interdisciplinarity,” said Luigi Ambrosio, project coordinator. “Our partners’ diverse expertise and skills in synthetic biology, biomaterials, microbiology, and beyond will surely be the basis for the project’s success.”

Bioaction

