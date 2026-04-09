Dynamic Pressure Overlay Reduces Perioperative Pressure Injuries

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Wearable AI Tool Estimates Vascular Age for Cardiovascular Risk
- New Brain Stimulation Approach Targets Deep Brain Areas Without Surgery
- Standardized FMT Protocol May Improve Survival in Severe C. difficile Infection
- Injectable Microgel Reduces Blood Loss in Infant Surgery
- Heat-Activated Skin Patch Targets Melanoma Lesions
- Single-Use System Enables Minimally Invasive Decompression for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- Angiography-Based Tool Matches Standard FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guidance
- Endoscope Enables Fallopian Tube Imaging and Cell Collection for Ovarian Cancer Surveillance
- New Modular Stem System Improves Fixation and Workflow in Total Ankle Replacement
- Implantable Brain-Computer Interface Supports Stroke Recovery and Assistive Function
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care
- Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solutions
- Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks
- Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S.
- AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
- Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
- New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
- AI Tool Maps Early Risk Patterns in Bloodstream Infections
- AI Model Identifies Rare Endocrine Disorder from Hand Images
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Wearable AI Tool Estimates Vascular Age for Cardiovascular Risk
- New Brain Stimulation Approach Targets Deep Brain Areas Without Surgery
- Standardized FMT Protocol May Improve Survival in Severe C. difficile Infection
- Injectable Microgel Reduces Blood Loss in Infant Surgery
- Heat-Activated Skin Patch Targets Melanoma Lesions
- Single-Use System Enables Minimally Invasive Decompression for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- Angiography-Based Tool Matches Standard FFR for Coronary Revascularization Guidance
- Endoscope Enables Fallopian Tube Imaging and Cell Collection for Ovarian Cancer Surveillance
- New Modular Stem System Improves Fixation and Workflow in Total Ankle Replacement
- Implantable Brain-Computer Interface Supports Stroke Recovery and Assistive Function
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- GE HealthCare Leads Major European Initiative to Advance Cardio-Oncology Care
- Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solutions
- Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks
- Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S.
- AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
- Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
- New AI Approach Monitors Brain Health Using Passive Wearable Data
- AI Tool Maps Early Risk Patterns in Bloodstream Infections
- AI Model Identifies Rare Endocrine Disorder from Hand Images