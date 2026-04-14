Spine Surgical Table and Smart Stretcher Streamline Positioning and Transfers

Spine procedures often require manual patient rotation and complex positioning that add time and physical strain for operating room teams. More...

Emergency and procedural areas also face frequent transfers and fall risk that can disrupt care. Hospitals are seeking solutions that streamline workflows and optimize time in the operating room. A new spine surgical table and a smart stretcher now offer features to simplify patient maneuvering and positioning while supporting safer care.

Baxter International Inc. is showcasing additions to its Global Surgical Solutions and Patient Support Systems portfolios at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference & Expo, held April 11–14, 2026, in New Orleans. The focus is the AAT XR spine surgical table and the Dynamo Series smart stretcher. Both are on display at booth #1319 alongside the company’s Advanced Surgery portfolio.

The AAT XR is designed to support safe, quick patient maneuvering during spine surgery. The table can rotate 180 degrees without removing the patient, with fast lock and unlock functions to facilitate transitions. Surgical teams can control the system at the head column or via remote control. Enhancements include an increased weight capacity of up to 650 pounds, a high‑performance lithium‑ion battery that delivers a longer lifespan than traditional lead‑acid batteries, and a lower minimum table height of 22 inches to improve surgical access. These capabilities aim to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and optimize time in the operating room. The AAT XR is expected to be available in the United States early in the second half of 2026, with select geographic expansion planned later this year.

The Dynamo Series smart stretcher, currently available in the U.S., is the latest innovation in Baxter’s portfolio of smart beds, surfaces and connected care solutions. Developed with input from frontline clinicians, it is intended to reduce the need for patient transfers and simplify positioning across a range of procedures. It is also intended to enhance the care team experience, address patient falls and improve patient comfort.

“Innovation at Baxter is shaped by the realities of how care is delivered today,” said James Teaff, president of Care & Connectivity Solutions at Baxter. “Through close collaboration with healthcare professionals, we consistently evolve our portfolio to help enhance efficiency and support safer care across hospital settings. The new portfolio additions we’re exhibiting at AORN reflect our commitment to driving meaningful improvements that help reduce the burden on care teams while supporting improved patient outcomes.”