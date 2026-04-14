We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Baxter Healthcare

Develops, manufactures and markets medical products for treatment of hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious disease... read more Featured Products:

Infusion System

Bioactive Bone Graft

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

Mobile Patient Lift

Parenteral Nutrition Solution
More products

Download Mobile App




Spine Surgical Table and Smart Stretcher Streamline Positioning and Transfers

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Apr 2026

Spine procedures often require manual patient rotation and complex positioning that add time and physical strain for operating room teams. More...

Emergency and procedural areas also face frequent transfers and fall risk that can disrupt care. Hospitals are seeking solutions that streamline workflows and optimize time in the operating room. A new spine surgical table and a smart stretcher now offer features to simplify patient maneuvering and positioning while supporting safer care.

Baxter International Inc. is showcasing additions to its Global Surgical Solutions and Patient Support Systems portfolios at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference & Expo, held April 11–14, 2026, in New Orleans. The focus is the AAT XR spine surgical table and the Dynamo Series smart stretcher. Both are on display at booth #1319 alongside the company’s Advanced Surgery portfolio.

The AAT XR is designed to support safe, quick patient maneuvering during spine surgery. The table can rotate 180 degrees without removing the patient, with fast lock and unlock functions to facilitate transitions. Surgical teams can control the system at the head column or via remote control. Enhancements include an increased weight capacity of up to 650 pounds, a high‑performance lithium‑ion battery that delivers a longer lifespan than traditional lead‑acid batteries, and a lower minimum table height of 22 inches to improve surgical access. These capabilities aim to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and optimize time in the operating room. The AAT XR is expected to be available in the United States early in the second half of 2026, with select geographic expansion planned later this year.

The Dynamo Series smart stretcher, currently available in the U.S., is the latest innovation in Baxter’s portfolio of smart beds, surfaces and connected care solutions. Developed with input from frontline clinicians, it is intended to reduce the need for patient transfers and simplify positioning across a range of procedures. It is also intended to enhance the care team experience, address patient falls and improve patient comfort.

“Innovation at Baxter is shaped by the realities of how care is delivered today,” said James Teaff, president of Care & Connectivity Solutions at Baxter. “Through close collaboration with healthcare professionals, we consistently evolve our portfolio to help enhance efficiency and support safer care across hospital settings. The new portfolio additions we’re exhibiting at AORN reflect our commitment to driving meaningful improvements that help reduce the burden on care teams while supporting improved patient outcomes.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
New
Vessel Sealing Instrument
ERGOseal
New
Patient Monitoring System
AlarmSense
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Tool Estimates CPAP Effect on Cardiovascular Risk in Sleep Apnea
Wearable AI Tool Predicts Hospitalization Risk in Heart Failure
Real-Time Imaging Guides CPR to Improve Perfusion
Image: Schematic diagram of a wireless blood pressure monitoring platform (AI-Generated Image). Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Low-Frequency Wireless Sensor Monitors Arterial Stiffening and Blood Pressure

Arteriosclerosis, the hardening or narrowing of blood vessels, complicates hemodynamic assessment and heightens cardiovascular risk. Continuous, noninvasive tracking of arterial stiffness and pressure... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
GE HealthCare and Medtronic Expand Alliance with Intraoperative Imaging Integrat...
External Liver Assist System Receives FDA RMAT Designation
New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring
Image: A humanoid robot performs a perioperative logistics task, representing the next phase of Physical AI in healthcare operations. (photo courtesy of Lightwheel)

New Partnership Advances Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows

Perioperative operations often span sterile processing, operating rooms, logistics, and equipment coordination across disconnected systems, teams, and data layers, creating coordination challenges.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE