We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Download Mobile App




Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)
A new study suggests that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during physical activity can significantly reduce fibromyalgia associated pain.

Researchers at the University of Iowa (Iowa City, USA) and Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN, USA) conducted a study involving 301 women suffering from fibromyalgia to evaluate if TENS used during physical activity would improve movement‐evoked pain and other patient‐reported outcomes. The women were randomly assigned to active-TENS, placebo-TENS, or no‐TENS during a two hour period of daily activity for four weeks. TENS was applied to the lumbar and cervicothoracic regions using a modulated frequency (2‐125Hz) at the highest tolerable intensity.

The results revealed that after four weeks, the active‐TENS group reported a greater reduction in movement‐evoked pain and fatigue than the placebo‐TENS and no‐TENS groups. A greater percentage of the active‐TENS group (70%) reported an improvement on the global impression of change (GIC) scale when compared to placebo‐TENS (31%) and no‐TENS (9%). There were no TENS‐related serious adverse events, and less than 5% of participants experienced minor adverse events. The study was published on November 18, 2019, in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

“This is another tool that's not a drug that patients can use to manage their pain. TENS is available over the counter, is inexpensive, and is safe and easy to use. It can provide a self-management option for people with chronic pain, particularly fibromyalgia, to provide an additional level of pain relief,” said senior author Kathleen Sluka, PT, PhD, of the University of Iowa. “Alternating between low and high frequency worked best to provide pain relief. So too did cranking up the machine to its highest intensity possible.”

Fibromyalgia is a term that describes a common syndrome of chronic widespread soft-tissue pain that is accompanied by weakness, fatigue, and sleep disturbances; the cause is unknown. Fibromyalgia affects around seven times as many women as men, and typically develops between the ages of 30 and 50, but can occur in people of any age, including children and the elderly. Some estimates suggest nearly 1 in 20 people may be affected by fibromyalgia to some degree.

Related Links:
University of Iowa
Vanderbilt University



Print article

Latest Women's Health News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Parental Decolonization Reduces NICU S. Aureus Infections
Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
Image: University of Arizona research technician tests a blue light device (Photo courtesy of William Killgore)

Blue Light Therapy Helps Recovery from Mild TBI

A new study suggests that exposing the retinohypothalamic system in the eye to blue light can assist mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) recovery. Researchers at the University of Arizona (Tucson, USA)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Injected Ice Slurry Reduces Subcutaneous Adipose Tissues
Shielded Drill Facilitates Thoracic Interbody Fusion Procedures
Interwoven Braided Flow Diverter Treats Brain Aneurysms
Image: Regular cotton gauze (L) compared to gauze coated with CNF (R) (Photo courtesy of Nature Communications)

A Nanofiber Bandage with Minimal Adhesion Encourages Rapid Clotting

A new study unveils a bandage made of superhydrophobic (SHP) hemostatic nanofiber composites that helps blood clot faster and eases detachment after clot shrinkage. Developed at the Swiss Federal Institute... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Illustration

JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has acquired the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc. (Santa Clara, CA, USA), following a successful strategic collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE