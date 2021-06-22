Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity

A novel platform monitors fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine activity (UA) from afar, allowing non-stress tests (NSTs) to be performed at home.The Nuvo (Tel Aviv, Israel) INVU remote pregnancy monitoring platform uses only external sensors attached to a lightweight, durable, and uncomplicated band to provide a completely passive and unique set of physiological measures from both mother and baby to derive FHR, MHR, and UA. Cloud-based data capture and digital signal processing are executed using proprietary algorithms, allowing providers to observe changes and evaluate trends that inform decisions about each pregnancy without the need for an in-hospital or in-clinic procedure.A clinical dashboard provides doctors with access to patient vitals that are comparable to in-office readings, while a parent-facing paired app visualizes the measurements into simplified data and insights to empower them with pregnancy insights. The data captured from INVU sessions and from other robust data sets will be combined to develop artificial intelligence (AI) based models that will enable future comprehensive data analysis and predictive pathways. INVU is only available by prescription from healthcare providers.“The ability to combine this new indication with remote monitoring of fetal and maternal heart rates allows INVU to provide expectant mothers and their healthcare providers with a comprehensive care system that captures deep data from 32 weeks in the pregnancy,” said Oren Oz, founder and CEO of Nuvo Group.“INVU's unique ability to perform non-stress tests remotely is a significant step forward for pregnancy care,” said professor of obstetrics, gynecology & reproductive science, and pediatrics Joshua Copel, MD, of Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), who is also chair of Nuvo's medical advisory board. “As an increasing number of patients look to telemedicine for convenient care that doesn't sacrifice quality, INVU provides a reliable solution to help monitor fetal well-being.”