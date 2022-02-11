We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Surgical Robots Market to Be Driven by Rising Adoption of Automated Minimally Invasive Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Feb 2022
Image: Surgical robots market to hit USD 18 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Surgical robots market to hit USD 18 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

The global surgical robots market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030, driven primarily by the growing adoption of automated minimally invasive surgery and increasing awareness of the use of robotic procedures due to their potential benefits.

These are the latest findings of Grand View Research, Inc. (San Francisco, CA, USA), a market research and consulting company.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of international players in various geographies is expected to boost market growth over the coming years. Further, technological advancements in medical procedures and the growing acceptance of automated surgical equipment in healthcare institutions are anticipated to accelerate the penetration of surgical robots over the years. The increasing prevalence of several cancers, tumors, and spine disorder conditions is also expected to propel the acceptance and adoption of surgical robots, thereby fueling market growth.

Going forward, the shortage of physicians and surgeons worldwide and increasing adoption of automated instruments used for surgery will continue to act as the major growth drivers of global surgical robots market. Increasing investments by regional and international players towards the introduction of new and technologically advanced surgical robots are also positively impacting market growth. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of bone degenerative diseases and rising number of hip and knee replacement surgeries due to increasing cases of arthritis and osteoporosis are also anticipated to fuel market growth. In addition, increasing regulatory approvals for robots used in surgery is one of the prominent factors aiding market growth.

Furthermore, several industrial strategic initiatives by top international players are anticipated to accelerate market growth over the coming years. Technological advancements in the field of automated medical instruments such as the combination of cameras, high-definition 3D imaging, computing technology, sensors, remote navigation technology systems, robotic controlled catheters, and other accessories utilized for medical surgeries are also increasing the adoption of automated instruments, which is further anticipated to drive the surgical robots market over the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted the penetration and adoption of surgical robots. Supply chain disruptions, along with lockdowns and shutdowns in major countries, substantially impacted market growth. In addition, a reduction in overall surgical procedures during the pandemic and stringent regulations with respect to surgeries also resulted in de-growth of the market in 2020. However, with the situation now heading toward normalcy, the global surgical robots market is anticipated to record a significant growth. Moreover, complications associated with automated robotic surgery such as possible inadvertent cuts, loss of a large amount of blood, tears, burns, punctures, or other injuries to organs, and the high cost of instruments may hamper the adoption of surgical robots. However, advancements in technology and betterments in robotic equipment would help in reducing the errors and lead to better outcomes, thereby accelerating market growth.

Based on application, the others segment which comprises robots used in oncology, laparoscopy, and various other surgeries dominated the surgical robots market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 30.0%. The segment’s growth can be attributed mainly to the increasing usage of advanced automated instruments in cancer and increasing demand for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries. In addition, successful outcomes from automated surgical procedures and a shortage of surgeons and healthcare professionals are boosting the adoption and growth of surgical robots in the others segment. However, the neurosurgery segment is expected to expand at the fastest pace over the coming years, driven by the rising adoption of robots in neurosurgeries owing to benefits provided by surgical robots over traditional techniques of surgery. Moreover, technological advancements, growing usage of automated robotic instruments in brain surgeries and successful outcomes from robotic neurosurgery are expected to fuel the growth of the neurosurgery segment.

Geographically, North America dominated the global surgical robots market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 50.0% owing to the significant presence of international players in the region, along with the lineup of several products for FDA clearance, ongoing developments in robotics, and the demand for minimally invasive surgeries to reduce the post-operative period. Moreover, the increasing number of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in the US is accelerating the adoption of automated surgical equipment, which, in turn, is driving the North American surgical robots market.

The Asia Pacific surgical robots market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the coming period owing to the growing patient population and increasing adoption of advanced automated surgical instruments in the region. In addition, growing awareness of the adoption of advanced medical technology, coupled with increasing modernization of healthcare facilities, is anticipated to boost the surgical robots market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to develop advanced healthcare infrastructure and attract foreign investors to invest in the development of automated instruments are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific surgical robots market.

