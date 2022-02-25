ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion, Says Signify Research

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth IT Events
- Handheld Brain Bleed Detector Uses Near-Infrared Technology to Identify Traumatic Brain Hemorrhage
- Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
- 10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and Treat Sepsis
- Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
- Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System Significantly Improves CT-Guided Percutaneous Procedures
- Machine Learning Algorithms Enhanced Technical Performance and Learning Outcomes During Simulated Brain Tumor Removal
- 2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third Eye
- Noninvasive Imaging Could Replace Electrodes in Epilepsy Surgery Planning
- Endoscopically-Sprayable Adhesive Hydrogel Seals and Protects Surgical Lesions After Polyp Removal
- Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Seizures at Any Time from Any Where
- World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead ECG in 30 Seconds
- Self-Learning Algorithm Identifies Early Vascular Disease by Scanning High-Resolution Color Photos of the Eye
- Flexible Micro-Needles Platform Provides Quick, Continuous, and Pain-Free Disease Diagnosis
- Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness
- Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital Congress
- Global Surgical Devices Market to Be Driven by Increased Applications in Urology and Gynecology Surgery
- Global Bronchoscopes Market to Surpass USD 27 Billion by 2026 due to Rising Incidences of Respiratory Diseases
- Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Be Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Driven by Key Developments in Surgery
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth IT Events Advertise with Us
- Handheld Brain Bleed Detector Uses Near-Infrared Technology to Identify Traumatic Brain Hemorrhage
- Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
- 10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and Treat Sepsis
- Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
- Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System Significantly Improves CT-Guided Percutaneous Procedures
- Machine Learning Algorithms Enhanced Technical Performance and Learning Outcomes During Simulated Brain Tumor Removal
- 2100 HD FloNavi Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Acts as the Surgeon’s Third Eye
- Noninvasive Imaging Could Replace Electrodes in Epilepsy Surgery Planning
- Endoscopically-Sprayable Adhesive Hydrogel Seals and Protects Surgical Lesions After Polyp Removal
- Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Seizures at Any Time from Any Where
- World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead ECG in 30 Seconds
- Self-Learning Algorithm Identifies Early Vascular Disease by Scanning High-Resolution Color Photos of the Eye
- Flexible Micro-Needles Platform Provides Quick, Continuous, and Pain-Free Disease Diagnosis
- Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness
- Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital Congress
- Global Surgical Devices Market to Be Driven by Increased Applications in Urology and Gynecology Surgery
- Global Bronchoscopes Market to Surpass USD 27 Billion by 2026 due to Rising Incidences of Respiratory Diseases
- Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Be Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Global Mobile Operating Tables Market Driven by Key Developments in Surgery
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- CT Imaging Study Confirms COVID-19 Less Severe in Fully Vaccinated Patients
- Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI Scans Detect Abnormalities in Lungs of Long COVID Patients
- Scoring System Helps Predict Stroke Risk for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Groundbreaking AI-Driven Sepsis Diagnosis Technology Could Guide Personalized Treatment for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- AI Models Can Predict Individual Risk of Hospitalization for COVID Using HIE Data
- Mindray Showcases Its Latest Innovations in Medical Imaging and Peri-Operative Care at Arab Health 2022
- Masimo Showcases Its Latest Non-Invasive Monitoring and Automation Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- GE Healthcare Demonstrates Intelligently Efficient Medical Imaging and Anesthesia Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- Dräger Displays Connected Medical Devices and System Solutions for Hospitals at Arab Health 2022
- MGI Tech Demonstrates Its MGIUS-R3 Robotic Ultrasound System at Arab Health 2022