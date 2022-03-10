We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hybrid Operating Room Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Mar 2022
Image: Increasing minimally invasive surgical procedures driving hybrid OR market (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
The global hybrid operating room market is expected to grow by more than USD 1.70 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of almost 12.5%, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

These are the latest findings of Technavio (Elmhurst, IL, USA), a global technology research and advisory company.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the growth of the hybrid operating room market. The global aging population, along with the rising frequency of arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, is driving the need for minimally invasive operations, which are linked with fewer risks and minimum procedural stress. These procedures have outstanding medical characteristics such as fewer cuts, smaller incisions, less discomfort, shorter recovery times, and significant cost savings. As a result, the growing number of physician-owned ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, as the need for automation in hospital processes has increased, surgeons are using robotic-assisted surgeries to simplify procedures and thereby lessen the strain on patients. These factors are fueling the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the global hybrid operating room market.

However, the high costs associated with hybrid operating rooms will hamper the growth of the hybrid operating room market during the forecast period. Fixed imaging systems in hybrid operating rooms enable physicians to execute high-risk minimally invasive endovascular operations with real-time imaging guidance and, if necessary, change instantaneously to open surgical usage. A hybrid operating room typically costs between USD 3 million and USD 4 million to build since it may be outfitted with up to 100 different medical gadgets. To prevent radiation exposure, the walls must be coated with lead, ceiling supports must be strengthened to handle equipment booms, and positive pressure is necessary for operating room-level sterility. Only a few procedures require a hybrid operating room; thus, the patient group is very small, which further puts pressure on hospitals in terms of return-on-investment (ROI). Thus, due to the high-cost investment required, most hospitals avoid setting up a hybrid operating room, which is hindering market growth.

The rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries is another factor supporting the growth of the hybrid operating room market. Robotic surgery is the future in healthcare and has finally begun to take form. Even though it has been around for almost 20 years, this technology is still in its infancy in terms of adoption. However, as new med-tech suppliers join the market and new technology allows for enhanced robotic surgery advancements, the sector appears to be on the cusp of a drastic transformation. Several mergers and acquisitions have also taken place among the market players in order to remain competitive in the industry. Advanced robotic systems provide surgeons more control and vision during surgery, allowing them to execute safer, less invasive, and more precise surgeries. The surgeon can watch the procedure better than ever before by seeing a high-resolution 3D picture on the console. Computer software can conduct extremely accurate motions in place of human hand movements. This increases the success rate of procedures with precise motions, thereby boosting the growth of robot-assisted surgeries. These factors will fuel the demand for hybrid operating rooms, which will drive the market growth.

Geographically, North America will dominate the global hybrid operating room market during the forecast period, with the US and Canada being the key markets in the region. The growth of the North American hybrid operating room market will be driven by an increase in the region’s patient population for chronic diseases, rapidly growing geriatric population, and rising awareness about advanced medical imaging technologies in the healthcare sector.

Technavio


