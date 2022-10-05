Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA, USA), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH, USA), which has commercialized an innovative powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery. On August 22, Teleflex had announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Standard Bariatrics. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex acquired Standard Bariatrics for USD 170 million at closing, with additional consideration of up to USD 130 million payable upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones.

Standard Bariatrics is a provider of advanced surgical approaches that lead to improved outcomes in bariatric surgery. By working alongside bariatric surgeons, the company has been able to grow its portfolio of solutions with medical devices that meet users’ needs while delivering repeatable and consistent results and reducing the total cost of care. Building on the success of its Standard Clamp technology, Standard Bariatrics further advanced its offerings to include the Titan SGS, a transformational stapling device for sleeve gastrectomy.

The Titan SGS from Standard Bariatrics addresses unmet needs in sleeve gastrectomy by offering surgeons the longest continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters. This first-of-its-kind stapler may help users achieve more consistent and symmetrical sleeve pouch anatomy, setting their patients up for optimized outcomes. While every patient's anatomy is different, the Titan SGS long staple line enables surgeons to plan and place staples in one firing, minimizing variations sometimes associated with the use of multiple overlapping short-cartridge staple firings. Additionally, the design may result in a more secure staple line and fewer chances of leaks, as evidenced with higher burst pressures.

“Teleflex’s strategy is to invest in innovative products and technologies that can meaningfully enhance clinical efficacy, patient safety and comfort, reduce complications, and lower the overall cost of care,” stated Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at the time of entering into a definitive agreement. “The acquisition of Standard Bariatrics adds an exciting and differentiated product serving the large and growing sleeve gastrectomy market, which we estimate to be approximately 120,000 procedures annually in the U.S. In addition, the deal enables Teleflex to leverage our strength in our existing bariatric surgeon call point, with a differentiated product that complements many of our key surgical products, including our ligation portfolio, MiniLap Percutaneous Surgical System and Weck EFx Fascial Closure Portfolio.”

