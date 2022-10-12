Beckman Coulter Acquires AI-Based Clinical Decision Support Company StoCastic

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Brea, CA, USA) has acquired StoCastic, LLC (Towson, MD, USA), an artificial intelligence (AI) company that provides evidence-based decision support for hospital emergency departments (EDs). StoCastic's TriageGo will be a cornerstone of Beckman Coulter's AI enabled Clinical Decision Support (CDS) portfolio, a growing field that aims to further improve patient care by leveraging data-driven insights for clinicians and optimize clinical decision making.

StoCastic's TriageGo decision support tool seamlessly integrates Electronic Health Record systems and routine ED workflow. The purpose of ED triage is to differentiate patients' criticality, yet 60-70% of all patients in the U.S. are triaged to an ambiguous Emergency Severity Index Level 3, meaning the projected course of care is uncertain. TriageGo has been shown to reduce decision making times in the ED, including decreasing door-to-clinical decision time by 20-30 minutes, door-to-ICU times by 40-80 minutes and door-to-ED departure for those having emergency surgery by 30-60 minutes.

"We are thrilled to be joining Beckman Coulter Diagnostics," said Eric Hamrock, Senior Director, CDS Service, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and former CEO, StoCastic LLC. "Beckman Coulter will bring world-class market understanding and customer experience leadership, in addition to their commitment to supporting and building upon StoCastic's customers' success, making this a perfect fit for our organization."

"With the StoCastic acquisition, we combine Beckman Coulter Diagnostics biomarkers with TriageGo's evidence-based CDS to generate advanced decision support insights. This will enable clinicians to make informed decisions sooner and further improve patient outcomes," said Kelly Sager, Vice President and General Manager, CDS Solutions at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

