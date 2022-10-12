We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

BECKMAN COULTER, INC.

Beckman Coulter develops, manufactures and markets laboratory systems, reagents, centrifugation, lab automation, elec... read more Featured Products:

Information Management Solution

Automated Microplate System

Auto Urine Microscopy Analyzer

Hematology Analyzer

Automated Urinalysis Chemistry Analyzer
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Oct 2022 - 19 Oct 2022
EUSEM 2022 – 16th European Emergency Medicine Congress
15 Oct 2022 - 19 Oct 2022
EANM 2022 – 35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine
19 Oct 2022 - 22 Oct 2022
MEDLAB Asia 2022

Beckman Coulter Acquires AI-Based Clinical Decision Support Company StoCastic

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: The TriageGo decision support tool seamlessly integrates EHR systems and routine ED workflow (Photo courtesy of StoCastic)
Image: The TriageGo decision support tool seamlessly integrates EHR systems and routine ED workflow (Photo courtesy of StoCastic)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Brea, CA, USA) has acquired StoCastic, LLC (Towson, MD, USA), an artificial intelligence (AI) company that provides evidence-based decision support for hospital emergency departments (EDs). StoCastic's TriageGo will be a cornerstone of Beckman Coulter's AI enabled Clinical Decision Support (CDS) portfolio, a growing field that aims to further improve patient care by leveraging data-driven insights for clinicians and optimize clinical decision making.

StoCastic's TriageGo decision support tool seamlessly integrates Electronic Health Record systems and routine ED workflow. The purpose of ED triage is to differentiate patients' criticality, yet 60-70% of all patients in the U.S. are triaged to an ambiguous Emergency Severity Index Level 3, meaning the projected course of care is uncertain. TriageGo has been shown to reduce decision making times in the ED, including decreasing door-to-clinical decision time by 20-30 minutes, door-to-ICU times by 40-80 minutes and door-to-ED departure for those having emergency surgery by 30-60 minutes.

"We are thrilled to be joining Beckman Coulter Diagnostics," said Eric Hamrock, Senior Director, CDS Service, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and former CEO, StoCastic LLC. "Beckman Coulter will bring world-class market understanding and customer experience leadership, in addition to their commitment to supporting and building upon StoCastic's customers' success, making this a perfect fit for our organization."

"With the StoCastic acquisition, we combine Beckman Coulter Diagnostics biomarkers with TriageGo's evidence-based CDS to generate advanced decision support insights. This will enable clinicians to make informed decisions sooner and further improve patient outcomes," said Kelly Sager, Vice President and General Manager, CDS Solutions at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

Related Links:
Beckman Coulter, Inc. 
StoCastic, LLC 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Ultraflexible, Gas-Permeable Thermistors to Pave Way for On-Skin Medical Sensors...
Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
Vein Visualization Device Allows Clinicians to Accurately View Center-Line Regar...
Image: Colibrì is the lightest and most compact ECLS system in the market (Photo courtesy of Eurosets)

World’s Lightest and Most Compact Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System Can Be Transported in Backpack

The lightest extracorporeal life support (ECLS) system is now available in the market with the launch of Colibrì, a breakthrough device developed by Eurosets (Medolla, Italy). Colibrì complements and expands... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Disposable Bipolar Forceps for Electrosurgery Reduce Tissue Adhesion and Allow Clear...
Nonlinear Ultrasound Could Give Medical Needles New Enhanced Functions in Minimally...
Soft Robotic System Can Grow Like Plants to Allow Surgical Access to Hard-To-Reach...
Image: Researchers have proposed a new approach to identify cancerous tissue for surgical removal (Photo courtesy of Petusseau et al)

Delayed Fluorescence Imaging Method Could Enable Effective Surgical Tumor Removal

In the surgical treatment of cancer, distinguishing between tumors and healthy tissues is critical. Fluorescent markers can help to do this, by enhancing the contrast of tumors during surgery.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Diagnostic Wearables Redefining Entire Fields of Medical Monitoring, Finds Global...
International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Image: Differentiated stapling technology for bariatric surgery (Photo courtesy of Standard Bariatrics)

Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA, USA), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH, USA), which has... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE