Global Surgical Microscopes Market Driven by Complex Procedures and Emerging Technologies

Surgical microscopes have become an essential tool for minimally invasive procedures in several fields, including neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery. Technological advancements in the field have significantly improved vision, stability and sizing, positioning, and recording capabilities as well as helped in the integration of image-guided microscope systems for better outcomes. Surgical microscopes offer 3D visualization, optimum lighting, and magnification of deep surgical fields through small approaches. Apart from clinical benefits, surgeons physically benefit from these microscopes as they allow them to adjust their posture while performing long and complicated procedures. Moreover, surgical microscopes have revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgeries as they allow surgeons to perform surgeries with maximum precision on actual pathology by magnifying the surrounding anatomical structures, resulting in improved patient outcomes with a shorter duration of procedures and rapid recovery. In addition, limitations of open surgeries have been significantly eliminated by integrating the workflow in operating rooms. The majority of surgeons are adopting minimally invasive surgeries in various surgical fields worldwide.

The global surgical microscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030 to reach USD 2.9 billion, driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures, demand for more precision, and emerging technologies, such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and augmented reality (AR) microscopy. The introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures. The population in the emerging economies is willing to pay for premium quality services due to their increasing disposable income, which is expected to boost the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which in turn is anticipated to drive growth of the surgical microscopes market during the forecast period. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals had decided to suspend all elective and non-urgent surgeries, which had negatively impacted the market. However, with the easing of restrictions, treatments are resuming in many countries, including developing nations. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of technologically advanced devices in the developing countries have significantly improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, owing to rising disposal income, individuals are opting for expensive medical procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries that require the use of surgical microscopes as they offer better resolution and magnification. These factors are fueling the increased demand for advanced medical equipment such as surgical microscopes, thereby driving market growth.

These are the latest findings of Grand View Research, Inc. (San Francisco, CA, USA), a market research and consulting company.

Based on type, the on-casters segment dominated the surgical microscopes market with revenues of USD 880.9 million in 2021. On-casters microscopes are floor-mounted devices that have retractable casters with single, double, or compound wheels. Surgical microscopy on casters is used in the majority of surgical fields, including dental, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, cosmetics procedures, and ENT. Caster-mounted microscopes occupy less floor space and can be easily moved in any direction as per the convenience of surgeons. This is driving the demand for on-casters microscopes, thereby supporting the segment’s growth.

The wall-mounted surgical microscopes segment held the second-largest share of the surgical microscopes market, followed by tabletop and ceiling-mounted microscopes. The wall-mounted surgical microscopes segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period. Wall-mounted microscopes are less frequently used owing to their limitations such as restricted flexibility and illumination & maintenance concerns. However, such microscopes are preferred in examination or operating rooms with limited space. Moreover, wall-mounted microscopes come with an in-built spring system, which can be tightened as per a person’s weight. These factors are contributing to the growing demand for wall-mounted microscopes.

Based on application, the ophthalmology segment held the largest share of the surgical microscopes market in 2021 with revenues of USD 412.9 million owing to factors such as a rising patient pool, increase in demand for devices to fulfill surgical requirements, and increase in the volume of cataract surgeries. Various ophthalmic surgeries such as laser eye surgery; glaucoma, corneal, & eye muscle surgeries; and oculoplastic surgeries, require surgical microscopes. The complex anatomy of the eye and availability of a broad range of products for treating various ophthalmic conditions are fueling the segment’s growth. The neurosurgery and spine surgery segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.01% and 10.48%, respectively during the forecast period. The overall segment held the second-largest share of the surgical microscopes market in 2021. Neurosurgery and spine surgery include surgeries related to the nervous system, including all the parts that are in the peripheral nerves, spinal cord, brain, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. As surgical microscopes play a critical role in neurosurgeries by providing better illumination and three-dimensional views, manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to increase treatment efficiency, such as augmented reality imaging technologies for surgical microscopes to supplement surgical microscope views for neurological procedures.

In terms of end-use, the hospital segment dominated the global surgical microscopes market in 2021 with revenues of USD 648.9 million owing to a higher number of patient admissions & surgeries performed in hospitals and increased financing capabilities. Furthermore, hospitals have funding to purchase the most advanced surgical equipment to improve and streamline workflow in operating rooms. The physician clinics and other settings segment are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.43% during the forecast period. The availability of smaller operational microscopes and rapidly growing field of dentistry are among the major factors contributing to the segment’s growth. Over the past several years, healthcare delivery has shifted from inpatient hospital settings to various community-based and ambulatory settings. Owing to the increasing demand for shorter hospital stays and faster recovery, a higher number of patients prefer ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, North America dominated the global surgical microscopes market in 2021 with revenues of USD 437.6 million due to the presence of a supportive reimbursement framework for medical treatments and sophisticated healthcare facilities in the region that are equipped with highly advanced tools and skilled neurosurgeons & cosmetic surgeons. Moreover, the prevalence of ophthalmic and neurologic disorders is substantially higher in this region, which is facilitating the growth of the North American surgical microscopes market. Companies in the region are launching innovative products which are also expected to fuel the market growth in North America. The surgical microscopes market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period. Rising cases of ophthalmic disorders, growing medical tourism, and increasing number of surgeries performed in inpatient and outpatient settings are among the major factors driving the Asia Pacific surgical microscopes market. In addition, favorable government policies to improve the healthcare system and rapid economic development in many countries of the region are anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

