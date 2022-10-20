We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Oct 2022 - 29 Oct 2022
14th World Stroke Congress – World Stroke Organization
26 Oct 2022 - 28 Oct 2022
Africa Health 2022
27 Oct 2022 - 30 Oct 2022
ESGO 2022 – 23rd European Congress on Gynaecological Oncology

Global Surgical Instruments Market Driven by Increase in Procedures and Unmet Demand

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: The global surgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 15.75 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The global surgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 15.75 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Surgical instruments can be used for a variety of tasks, including cutting, dissecting, gripping, holding, dilating or expanding, suctioning, withdrawing, or suturing. These tools are used in many different processes and operations. The world's increasingly aging population and rise in chronic diseases are contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries. The elderly population is more susceptible to chronic ailments. Geriatric patients make up a significant portion of the total patient population because of their higher risk of contracting such diseases. Surgical procedures are an excellent choice for treating most of these ailments as the elderly population is more prone to orthopedic, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic disorders. The number of elderly people is predicted to increase, which will increase the demand for various surgical and interventional procedures. The global surgical instruments market was valued at USD 9.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 15.75 billion by 2030, driven by a growing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs, significant unmet surgical demand, and an increase in surgical volume.

These are the latest findings of Verified Market Research (Lewes, DE, USA), a global research and consulting firm.

The number of surgical procedures performed around the world has increased dramatically over time. According to a 2019 WHO estimate, approximately 235 million major surgical procedures are performed worldwide each year. Surgical instruments are in high demand as the number of surgeries increases and the quality of care given by healthcare facilities improves. The global COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown across nations posed a challenge for the surgical instruments market due to hospitals and clinics postponing surgical services to stop the spread of the virus. However, additional surgeries are now being scheduled to make up for the delay in most non-urgent and optional surgeries during the lockdown due to an increase in the number and acuity of COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, manufacturers of surgical instruments face a highly volatile regulatory environment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demands more scientific proof of a device’s clinical safety and efficacy. As a result, surgical instrument manufacturers are making increased investments in clinical trials, the authorization process is taking longer, and much more funding is now required for comprehensive pharmacovigilance research. This also increases the likelihood of product recalls, especially when manufacturers lack the economic resources to conduct additional research to meet FDA information needs. Delays in authorization could hamper growth of the market for less invasive surgical instruments.

Based on product, the handheld devices segment holds the largest share of the surgical instruments market owing to a rise in the number of surgeries performed globally. However, due to a shift in customer preference from traditional to minimally invasive surgeries, the international market for manual handheld surgical techniques is expected to decline during the forecast period. The electrosurgical devices segment is the fastest-growing in the surgical instruments market due to the high demand for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements. Based on category, the disposable surgical tools segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as disposable surgical equipment has gained significant traction over the years and is increasingly being used during plastic and reconstructive surgery, wound closure, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other procedures.

Based on application, the cardiothoracic surgery segment holds the largest share of the surgical instruments market due the rising proportion of coronary and percutaneous cardiology interventions, increasing use of minimally invasive surgical instruments in such surgeries, and higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Based on end-user, the hospitals segment and specialty clinics segment hold the largest share of the surgical instruments market. The substantial percentage of minimally invasive procedures conducted in hospitals due to the presence of highly qualified healthcare professionals is driving the growth of the hospitals segment.

Geographically, North America holds the largest revenue share of the global surgical instruments market due to high healthcare expenditure in the U.S., which has resulted in its well-established hospital infrastructure. Various technological advances in MIS procedures and the large pool of technical surgeons in the U.S. will help the North American surgical instruments market continue to record a steady CAGR through the forecast period. According to the 2018 World Integrated Trade Solution report, Europe is a major global supplier of medical and surgical instruments. The Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium are just a few of the notable markets in this region with lucrative growth potential. Factors such as major market players’ domicile presence, geographic proximity to the Asian market, and the soaring burden of chronic disorders are expected to drive the growth of the European surgical instruments market.

The surgical instruments market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital cancellations and postponement of elective surgeries during the global pandemic had a negative impact on the Asia Pacific surgical instruments market in 2020. Several surgical centers in ASEAN countries remained closed due to lack of resources, such as PPE, OT, and a skilled workforce. With surgical centers slowly reopening and massive backlogs squeezing service providers, the requirement for single-use surgery devices in the Asia Pacific region is expected to skyrocket over the coming years.

Related Links:
Verified Market Research 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World’s Lightest and Most Compact Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System Can Be...
Ultraflexible, Gas-Permeable Thermistors to Pave Way for On-Skin Medical Sensors...
Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
Image: The new solution could avoid postoperative bleeding in heart surgery (Photo courtesy of IGC)

Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding

Postoperative bleeding is one of the most common complications after cardiac surgeries, especially in open heart ones. In this kind of surgery, surgeons need to resort to cardiopulmonary bypass, an extracorporeal... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Portable Imaging System Helps Surgeons Distinguish Between Healthy and Cancerous...
Skin-Stretching Device Could Help Avoid Surgical Treatment for Closing Large Scalp...
Delayed Fluorescence Imaging Method Could Enable Effective Surgical Tumor Removal...
Image: Researchers will perform the first-ever robotic heart catheterization with the patient inside the MRI machine (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Researchers to Perform First-Ever Mixed-Reality Robotic Heart Surgery Inside MRI Machine

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common form of heart arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, is a problem with the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat - including beating too quickly or too slow.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE