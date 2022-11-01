Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16.6 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Abiomed, Inc. (Danvers, MA, USA) in a deal valued at approximately USD 16.6 billion which includes cash acquired. Abiomed’s shareholders will also receive a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to USD 35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. Following the completion of the transaction, Abiomed will operate as a standalone business within Johnson & Johnson MedTech (JJMT) and broaden its position as a growing cardiovascular innovator, advancing the standard of care in one of healthcare’s largest unmet need disease states: heart failure and recovery.

Abiomed is a leading, first-to-market provider of cardiovascular medical technology with a first-in-kind portfolio for the treatment of coronary artery disease and heart failure, an extensive innovation pipeline of life-saving technologies, and an 18-year track record of profitable growth. Abiomed operates in one of the fastest growing medtech segments with significant expansion opportunities in indication, geography, and product. Johnson & Johnson’s footprint, leading capabilities in physician education, commercial excellence, and robust clinical expertise will complement Abiomed’s capabilities, accelerating access and adoption of these lifesaving technologies to more patients around the world.

Abiomed’s Impella heart pumps – a breakthrough technology with exclusive FDA approvals for patients with severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention), treatment of AMI (acute myocardial infarction) cardiogenic shock, or right heart failure – will complement JJMT’s portfolio, which includes the leading Biosense Webster electrophysiology business, and further accelerate JJMT’s shift into high-growth markets. The combination broadens Johnson & Johnson’s position as a cardiovascular innovator by adding a world-leading portfolio in heart recovery – with innovative R&D programs, exclusive FDA approvals, and multiple randomized controlled trials underway with the aim of achieving Class I clinical guidelines for Impella – to expand access to patient populations.

“The addition of Abiomed is an important step in the execution of our strategic priorities and our vision for the new Johnson & Johnson focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech,” said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. “We have committed to enhancing our position in MedTech by entering high-growth segments. The addition of Abiomed provides a strategic platform to advance breakthrough treatments in cardiovascular disease and helps more patients around the world while driving value for our shareholders.”

“Abiomed’s skilled workforce and strong relationships with clinicians, along with its innovative cardiovascular portfolio and robust pipeline, complement our MedTech portfolio, global footprint and robust clinical expertise. Together, we have the incredible opportunity to bring lifesaving innovations to more patients around the world,” said Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of MedTech at Johnson & Johnson. “We are committed to investing for growth and look forward to welcoming the talented team and working together to foster our shared patient-first mindset and winning culture of innovation.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the remarkable value Abiomed created with our revolutionary Impella heart pump platform and promising pipeline,” said Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This transaction partners us with an organization that shares our patients-first mindset and creates immediate value for our patients, customers, employees and shareholders. It will enable us to leverage Johnson & Johnson’s global scale, commercial strength and clinical expertise to accelerate our mission of making heart recovery the global standard of care.”

Related Links:

Johnson & Johnson

Abiomed, Inc.