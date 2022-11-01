We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Nov 2022 - 11 Nov 2022
45th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16.6 Billion Deal

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed will bring lifesaving innovations to more heart patients with unmet need (Photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)
Image: Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed will bring lifesaving innovations to more heart patients with unmet need (Photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Abiomed, Inc. (Danvers, MA, USA) in a deal valued at approximately USD 16.6 billion which includes cash acquired. Abiomed’s shareholders will also receive a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to USD 35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. Following the completion of the transaction, Abiomed will operate as a standalone business within Johnson & Johnson MedTech (JJMT) and broaden its position as a growing cardiovascular innovator, advancing the standard of care in one of healthcare’s largest unmet need disease states: heart failure and recovery.

Abiomed is a leading, first-to-market provider of cardiovascular medical technology with a first-in-kind portfolio for the treatment of coronary artery disease and heart failure, an extensive innovation pipeline of life-saving technologies, and an 18-year track record of profitable growth. Abiomed operates in one of the fastest growing medtech segments with significant expansion opportunities in indication, geography, and product. Johnson & Johnson’s footprint, leading capabilities in physician education, commercial excellence, and robust clinical expertise will complement Abiomed’s capabilities, accelerating access and adoption of these lifesaving technologies to more patients around the world.

Abiomed’s Impella heart pumps – a breakthrough technology with exclusive FDA approvals for patients with severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention), treatment of AMI (acute myocardial infarction) cardiogenic shock, or right heart failure – will complement JJMT’s portfolio, which includes the leading Biosense Webster electrophysiology business, and further accelerate JJMT’s shift into high-growth markets. The combination broadens Johnson & Johnson’s position as a cardiovascular innovator by adding a world-leading portfolio in heart recovery – with innovative R&D programs, exclusive FDA approvals, and multiple randomized controlled trials underway with the aim of achieving Class I clinical guidelines for Impella – to expand access to patient populations.

“The addition of Abiomed is an important step in the execution of our strategic priorities and our vision for the new Johnson & Johnson focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech,” said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. “We have committed to enhancing our position in MedTech by entering high-growth segments. The addition of Abiomed provides a strategic platform to advance breakthrough treatments in cardiovascular disease and helps more patients around the world while driving value for our shareholders.”

“Abiomed’s skilled workforce and strong relationships with clinicians, along with its innovative cardiovascular portfolio and robust pipeline, complement our MedTech portfolio, global footprint and robust clinical expertise. Together, we have the incredible opportunity to bring lifesaving innovations to more patients around the world,” said Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of MedTech at Johnson & Johnson. “We are committed to investing for growth and look forward to welcoming the talented team and working together to foster our shared patient-first mindset and winning culture of innovation.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the remarkable value Abiomed created with our revolutionary Impella heart pump platform and promising pipeline,” said Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This transaction partners us with an organization that shares our patients-first mindset and creates immediate value for our patients, customers, employees and shareholders. It will enable us to leverage Johnson & Johnson’s global scale, commercial strength and clinical expertise to accelerate our mission of making heart recovery the global standard of care.”

Related Links:
Johnson & Johnson
Abiomed, Inc.

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
Automatic Western Blot Analyzer
Tenfly Phoenix Blot Analyzer
New
4K Lite Ultra HD Camera
UHD-4K Lite Camera
New
Luminometer
DiaCarta Luminometer

Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable EEG Patch Measures Brain Activity and Other Health Indicators for Early...
Wearable Vest System Could Help People with Heart Failure Stay Out of the Hospit...
Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding...
Image: Battery-free, light-powered pacemaker may improve quality of life for heart disease patients (Photo courtesy of University of Arizona)

New Wireless, Battery-Free Pacemaker Can Be Implanted With Less Invasive Procedure

Atrial fibrillation – a form of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia – is estimated to affect approximately 60 million people across the world. Pacemakers are lifesaving devices that regulate the heartbeats... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Robot Places Flexible, Steerable Catheter in Live Brain
Flexible Surgical Needle for Use in Image-Guided Procedure Offers Enhanced Precision...
Researchers to Perform First-Ever Mixed-Reality Robotic Heart Surgery Inside MRI...
Image: The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies)

Breakthrough Fluorescence Endoscopic System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and also enables users to switch... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE