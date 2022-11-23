We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
27 Nov 2022 - 01 Dec 2022
RSNA 2022 - Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America
01 Dec 2022 - 03 Dec 2022
ESC Asia 2022 with APSC & AFC – European Society of Cardiology – Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology
05 Dec 2022 - 09 Dec 2022
Zdravookhraneniye 2022 – Russian Health Care Week

Global Visualization Instruments for MIS Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Endoscopy Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: The global visualization instruments for MIS market is estimated to surpass USD 21 billion by 2031 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The global visualization instruments for MIS market is estimated to surpass USD 21 billion by 2031 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

The last few years have witnessed an increase in patient preference for medical surgeries that involve fewer incisions. As a result, the demand for visualization instruments, which aid in achieving improved patient outcomes and help healthcare personnel perform examinations efficiently, has increased, thereby driving the growth of the global visualization instruments for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market. Moreover, the leading market players are investing in research and development to introduce improved visualization systems that can meet the requirements of healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and clinics.

The increasing demand for visualization systems for complex surgical procedures, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to help the global visualization instruments for MIS market register a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2031 and reach a value of USD 21 billion by 2031. The increasing usage of robotics while performing medical procedures for greater precision and reduced human intervention are anticipated to further fuel market growth during the forecast period.

These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research (Wilmington, DE, USA), a global market research company.

Based on product type, the visualization systems segment accounted for the largest share of the visualization instruments for MIS market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The rise in technological advancements in visualization systems for minimally invasive surgeries aimed at improving imaging capacities, coupled with the launch of a growing number of new visualization systems is contributing to the segment’s growth.

Based on consumables & accessories, the endoscopy MIS segment accounted for a major share of the visualization instruments for MIS market in 2021 due to an increasing number of endoscopy procedures and rising adoption of visualization instruments and MIS instruments in endoscopy medical procedures, worldwide. Based on end-use, the hospital end-use segment held the largest share of the visualization instruments for MIS market in 2021, due to an increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries performed in hospitals, as well as a rise in number of hospitals globally.

Geographically, Europe accounted for major share of the visualization instruments for MIS market in 2021 due to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in European countries such as the U.K. and Germany. The visualization instruments for MIS market in Latin America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its increasing geriatric population and growing awareness about minimally invasive surgeries in Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Related Links:
Transparency Market Research

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
Renin Control
Lumipulse Renin Control
New
Molecular Diagnostic STI Test
MOLgen PCR-12 STI
New
Silver Supplier
Whole Blood Quality Control
Meter Trax Control

Print article
Radcal

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring...
AI Tool Detects Hard to Spot Cancerous Lesions in Colon
AI-Enabled Predictive Cardiology Tests Could Identify Patients Suffering from Un...
Image: AI transforms smartwatch ECG signals into a diagnostic tool for heart failure (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals

People with a weak heart pump might not have symptoms, but this common form of heart disease affects about 2% of the population and 9% of people over 60. When the heart cannot pump enough oxygen-rich blood,... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World's First and Only Infusion Set for Insulin Pumps Doubles Wear Time up to Seven...
Longer-Lasting Pacemaker Batteries Could Help Avoid Replacement Surgery
Early Intervention with Catheter Cryoablation Can Halt Disease Progression in Atrial...
Image: Delphi-MD Neurodiagnostics Device (Photo courtesy of QuantalX)

Breakthrough POC Diagnostic Technology Detects Brain Abnormalities Prior to Symptoms

According to a study published in "The Lancet", 90% of strokes and 35% of dementias can be prevented if detected early enough, however diagnosis methods available today result in ineffective treatment... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Warmer Brain-Irrigation Fluid Can Halve Number of Repeat Operations for Subdural...
World’s First Surgeon-Controlled, Multi-Camera Laparoscopic Visualization System...
Implantable Device Functions as Soft Robot for Treating Muscle Atrophy
Image: Miniaturized biosensors for minimally invasive implants (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Miniaturized Biosensors Open New Possibilities for Minimally Invasive Implants

Diagnosing and monitoring diseases often rely on the detection of molecules called “biomarkers”. However, the detection of such biomarkers need periodic blood draws, which are expensive, time consuming,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing...
Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration P...
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Image: The digital stretcher scales are designed specifically for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER

For emergency arrivals into a hospital, time is of the essence for gathering patient weights. Now, digital stretcher scales specifically designed for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE