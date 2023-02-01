Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases

The global patient positioning systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, driven by increasing technological advancements in medical devices, growth in surgical procedures due to the rising burden of chronic diseases, increasing government funds for hospital expansions, and rising incidence of sports and accident-related injuries. The market growth will be further aided by the rapid growth in emerging countries and increasing demand for quality medical care. Product recalls and the availability of refurbished patient positioning systems could pose a challenge to market growth.

These are the latest findings of MarketsandMarkets (Northbrook, IL, USA), a market research firm.

Based on the product type, the accessories segment is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period as the majority of companies in this segment offer single-use accessories due to growing patient preference for safety and hygienic standards in medical devices. Based on application, the surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient positioning systems market over the forecast period. Many surgical procedures, such as head & neck, breast, bariatric, hip, and gynecological surgeries, require patient positioning systems to reduce discomfort and ensure efficiency. Thus, a growing number of surgical procedures owing to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to drive the growth of the surgery segment.

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rising preference for outpatient procedures at a low cost. Geographically, the patient positioning systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India and increasing healthcare investments by government and non-government sources.

MarketsandMarkets