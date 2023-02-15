We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Feb 2023
Image: The global hospital/medical beds market is projected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The global hospital/medical beds market is projected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Hospital/medical beds are designed for hospitals and healthcare clinics in order to provide comfort and relaxation for patients during recovery from injury or illness. These beds feature adjustment features that allow them to accommodate the needs of different types of patients depending on their weight and mobility. For instance, electric beds offer additional convenience with features such as handy buttons to adjust the foot or head section, as well as height and reverse turn technology. All these features give patients greater freedom of movement while also providing easy access to caregivers. As a result, the demand for hospital/medical beds continues to increase across the world.

The global hospital/medical beds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030, driven by an increase in the elderly population, rise in the incidence of chronic diseases and growing number of hospitals across the world. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for market research reports.

Based on product, the beds segment accounts for the largest share of the global hospital/medical beds market due to the expansion of medical facilities across the world, increased demand for advanced beds for long-term home care, and high prevalence of chronic diseases. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure globally have led to higher patient inflow to medical facilities, driving the demand for hospital beds. Based on technology, the powered beds segment holds the largest share of the global hospital/medical beds market on account of high demand for quality healthcare, growing preference for technologically advanced beds, and increase in the number of private hospitals offering high-quality healthcare services.

Based on type of care, the curative care segment accounts for the largest share of the global hospital/medical beds market due to increased incidence of injuries, high adoption of medical beds for curative treatments, rise in road accidents, and the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on healthcare facility, the critical care unit segment holds the largest share of the global hospital/medical beds market on account of high rate of hospital admissions due to chronic illnesses, rise in cardiovascular diseases, and increased risk faced by the aging population to diseases that require care for an extended duration.

Geographically, Europe commands the largest share of the global hospital/medical beds market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The dominating position of the European hospital/medical beds market is due to an increase in the number of maternity hospitals, several government initiatives for building advanced healthcare infrastructure and a strong healthcare system with well-qualified medical teams in the region.

Research and Markets

