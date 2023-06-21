BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Surgical Instrumentation platform to STERIS (Mentor, OH, USA) for USD 540 million. The divestiture includes the transfer of V. Mueller, Snowden-Pencer, and Genesis branded products as well as three manufacturing facilities.

STERIS is a global provider of products and services that support patient care, particularly in the field of infection prevention. It offers a wide range of infection prevention products and other procedural services, mainly aimed at healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, and dental clients. The acquisition of BD's surgical instrumentation platform, which complements STERIS's Healthcare segment, will empower STERIS to more effectively meet the product and service demands of hospitals and surgery centers. The platform has three dedicated manufacturing sites and about 20,000 SKUs in its portfolio. The divestment of its Surgical Instrumentation platform aligns with the "Simplify" objective of BD's 2025 strategy and represents a significant move towards streamlining its product portfolio and manufacturing network.

"The Surgical Instrumentation platform has a 120-year legacy of providing reliable and trusted high-quality products, and STERIS is well positioned to maximize the value of this extensive portfolio and is fortunate to be adding such a dedicated and talented team to its organization," said Rick Byrd, president of the Interventional segment at BD. "This transaction further advances the BD Interventional segment's focus on high-growth end markets. We look forward to continuing to address unmet needs in health care through a highly differentiated and innovative set of solutions and products."

