MEDICA Health IT Forum 2023 to Highlight General Digitalization Trends

This year, the MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM will once again be a part of the renowned international medical trade fair MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) scheduled for 13-16 November 2023. The MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM is a platform for innovations where attendees can experience top-class talks and sessions on the way to data-driven healthcare. In addition, there will be topic-related exhibits from leading universities and research institutions in the adjoining exhibition area, providing a comprehensive and tangible picture of digitally-optimized medicine.

The MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM 2023 will bundle expertise and the latest developments and the pioneers of the industry will themselves be present. The forum 2023 will include expert panels with a keynote, followed by a series of statements and a panel discussion, as well as Q&A, a series of complementary tech talks, and open mic for exhibitor lectures & demonstrations. The complete program of the MEDICA HEALTH IT FORUM is as follows:

Monday, 13 November 2023

Drug discovery with AI

Quantum computing

Circularity in healthcare

Gamification

Female doctorpreneurship

Open mic

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Predictive analytics

Healthcare metaverse

Chat GPT & Co.

Smart textiles

TikTok, Insta & Co. - Engaging, learning and networking on social media platforms

Green Hospital

Open mic

Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Data spaces & platforms

Consumer health

Safe AI

Circadian health

Digital empowerment

Open mic

Thursday, 16 November 2023

Digital mental health

Automation in healthcare / RPA

Health tech for the elderly

Medical education & digitization

Nutrition

Open mic

